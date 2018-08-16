Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the Swansway Chester Stadium had been built on a sacred ancient burial ground and that bad luck was destined to head the way of Chester FC.

After a start to the season that offered much hope, an 8-1 defeat at Blyth Spartans on Saturday was followed less than 48 hours later by a torrential downpour that caused havoc at the home of the Blues.

Water leaking into the mains electric in the control room has seen the club forced to close the East Stand while the area drys out - and that is before any work can take place to rectify the situation.

The loss of electricity has meant that the CCTV and PA systems do not work which, in turn, means the club would not hold a safety certificate and cannot host home games until it is resolved.

That has seen both the scheduled game with Kidderminster Harriers earlier this week and Saturday's clash with FC United of Manchester called off, with the rearranged game with Kidderminster next Tuesday also thrown into some doubt.

Sports reporter John McDougall hosts the first True Blue podcast of the new season and is joined by the Chester Chronicle's Blues reporter Dave Powell and chief executive of the Chester FC Community Trust to discuss the week that was and what may be to come.

