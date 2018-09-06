Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After so much turmoil in recent weeks it was nice to kick off this week's True Blue Podcast with some positive Chester FC news, received literally minutes before we got behind the mic for the latest edition.

The Blues will be back on home turf for the first time in a month this weekend when they welcome Bradford (Park Avenue) to the Swansway Chester Stadium after a safety certificate was granted following completion of the necessary work at the ground.

The Chronicle's Blues reporter Dave Powell was joined by BBC Merseyside's Neil Turner and Dee 106.3's Shane Pinnington to discuss the news and also chew over the past seven days at the Blues.

The trio also covered the release of the Blues' financial accounts for the year ending May 2018 , the nominations for the CFU board ahead of the AGM at the end of the month as well as a preview of this weekend's home clash with Bradford.

