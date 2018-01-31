Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been a testing week for Chester FC .

The bombshell at Thursday's City Fans United (CFU) meeting that the very future of the club was in question should £50,000 in the short term not be found, was sobering indeed.

There was much anger that followed the meeting and there has been decisive action taken since.

Four CFU board members have resigned, including the chairman and vice chairman, while four have been co-opted onto the board with familiar faces Simon Olorenshaw, Mark Howell, Jeff Banks and Calvin Hughes all getting involved.

Chronicle sports reporters Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock were joined this week by Dee 106.3's own Shane Pinnington, himself a life-long Blues fan, to discuss the most turbulent of weeks.

