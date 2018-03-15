Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is little to be chipper about with the Chester FC first team at the moment.

Rooted near the foot of the National League, in the midst of a financial crisis and staring relegation in the face, these are testing times.

But if ever a boost was needed, the sterling work of the Blues academy and scholars are certainly providing it.

Head coach Calum McIntyre's charges booked their place in the semi-final of the National League Alliance under-19 Cup on Wednesday with a fine 3-0 win at Romford.

It is another success in a long line of triumphs for the Blues young guns.

McIntyre popped in for a chat with Blues reporter Dave Powell to chat about the success, the youth set up and where the next Sam Hughes might come from. He was joined by youth team players Dion Jones, Ben Gale and James Cottrell - and they also lifted the lid on what their head coach was really like to work under.

Happy listening!

