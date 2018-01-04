Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC's home clash with Hartlepool United has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 23 (7.45pm).

The Swansway Chester Stadium encounter was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 30.

But it was postponed the night before because of a waterlogged pitch.

Mindful that Hartlepool were due to leave at 7.45am the following morning, Chester called a 5pm pitch inspection, where local referee Joe Johnson deemed that the surface was unplayable.

The rearrangement means the Blues will face seven games in the space of 26 days during January.

The hectic run kicked off with a 1-1 New Year's Day draw at relegation rivals Guiseley, who equalised with virtually the last kick of the match, and continues with trips to Ebbsfleet United this Saturday (January 6, 3pm) and AFC Fylde next Tuesday (January 9, 7.45pm).

Chester FC's January fixtures in full

January 1: A Guiseley 1-1

January 6: A Ebbsfleet United

January 9: A AFC Fylde

January 13: A East Thurrock United (FA Trophy)

January 20: H Gateshead

January 23: H Hartlepool United

January 30: A Maidenhead United