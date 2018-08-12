Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson believes Chester FC need to stick together after the 8-1 rout against Blyth Spartans.

The Blues suffered one of their heaviest defeats for many a decade yesterday at Croft Park as their unbeaten start to the season came to a grinding halt.

But with a game at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday evening against Kidderminster Harriers, Johnson echoed the sentiments of fellow joint-manager Bernard Morley that the squad needs to stick together.

“To be fair, Bernard’s gone in there and talked about sticking together and he’s spot on. We’ve got a game on Tuesday," said Johnson.

"The way I’m thinking, I’ve just told you what I said to one or two of the players, it’s a difficult situation.

"I’ve gone over, there must have been 250 supporters here, we got booed off at half time and rightly so. I’ve never been booed off before in 10 years of management, so straight away I’m embarrassed.

"They’ve not waited to clap us off at the end, they’ve waited to see the response off the lads and I’ve never seen anything like it. You go over to the supporters, myself and Bernard and one or two of the lads, and you can hear what they’re thinking."

The Blues began life in the National League North with a good first two games after a summer of positivity at the Swansway Chester Stadium with new signings, a fresh managerial team, and a confirmed £1m donated from benefactor Stuart Murphy over the next three years.

The goalless draw against Spennymoor Town and the win over Curzon Ashton yielded four points, three goals scored and two clean sheets.

But the the defeat by a seven goal margin after conceding eight altogether means the Blues need to rebuild the trust with the supporters that has been cultivated by new joint-managers Morley and Johnson over pre-season, who took over following the club's relegation from the National League last season.

"Let’s get it right, we’ve given them a little bit of hope over the last couple of games and what’s just gone on today has almost dragged everything that’s happened over the last three or four years right back into the shop window, if you will," said Johnson.

"Everything that we’ve tried to eradicate and talked to them about the positivity, it’s just gone out the window again unfortunately. It’s going to take a long time to build that trust up.

"It’s come from nothing, conceding no goals in two games and then we’ve come here and conceded eight. It’s bewildering."