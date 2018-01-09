Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After the superb 1-0 success at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday, Chester FC will be looking to further boost their survival chances this evening when they make the relatively short trip to in-form AFC Fylde.

The Blues, who are six points from safety with two games in hand on Barrow in 21st, take on the Coasters at Mill Farm (7.45pm) in confident mood after their success in Kent but will have to do without a number of individuals for the trip.

Andy Halls was excellent alongside Ryan Astles in the heart of defence at Ebbsfleet but picked up a yellow card in the victory - his 10th of the season. That means he must sit out tonight's game with Fylde and Saturday's FA Trophy second round clash at East Thurrock United.

Also missing tonight is Lathaniel Rowe-Turner who serves the third and final game of a three match ban after his straight red card in the Boxing Day home defeat to Guiseley.

Striker Nyal Bell's loan deal from Gateshead expired on January 7 so he has now headed back to the North East while striker Jordan Archer and defender Myles Anderson could still be a week or so away from involvement as they recover from injury.

Loanees Sam Hornby has signed an extension to his loan from Port Vale by a further month while the Blues also remain hopeful of keeping Reece Hall-Johnson beyond is current deal.

New midfielder Gary Roberts, who completed his signing this afternoon, will also be available.

Dave Challinor's Fylde are in great form in the National League and have won their last three games, with the most recent being a 1-0 win at Bromley on Saturday.