Chester FC have taken a big step forward with the introduction of a new online ticketing system.

The Blues have been working with Daresbury-based software firm SportsBuzz to launch the new system after an introduction from Stuart Murphy, the man behind the £1m donation into the football club .

The club have now launched a new site where fans can pre-book match tickets for home games throughout the 2018-19 National League North season, starting with this weekend's season opener at home to Spennymoor Town.

Fans can pick their preferred stand and block when choosing and tickets will be sent via email. Supporters can then either print off the ticket and show it at the turnstile or bring it along on their phone to show at the appropriate gate.

To visit the page simply type tickets.chesterfc.com