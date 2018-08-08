Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mental fortitude is a trait that any good goalkeeper must possess.

As the last line of defence, mistakes from those between the sticks are magnified and analysed more than any other.

Goalkeeping mistakes have been in the media spotlight over the past few months, with Liverpool’s Loris Karius coming under fire for his two gaffes in the Champions League final. There is no hiding place for the men who don the gloves.

It is something that Chester FC goalkeeper Grant Shenton knows all too well.

A summer signing from Trafford, Shenton is the Blues’ number one this season and featured throughout pre-season.

During the friendlies Shenton, by his own admission, made mistakes. But while the pre-season schedule for outfield players is all about minutes in the legs and working on shape, for goalkeepers it is a period where they too have to get up to speed.

And while Shenton acknowledges that there may have been some doubt over him prior to the season starting, two clean sheets and a man of the match performance against Spennymoor Town on Saturday have shown the best version of himself, with his display in the National League North opener last weekend pivotal in the Blues securing a point.

“Goalkeepers make mistakes, it’s part and parcel of the game,” said Shenton.

“I know that I’ll make mistakes on occasion, the big thing is that I don’t let it get to me and I don’t worry about it or dwell on it. You have to be mentally strong to be a goalkeeper because if you make a mistake then it gets highlighted and gets punished.

“If a player makes a mistake further up the pitch then it can be dealt with. If I make one then it's a goal.

(Image: Terry Marland)

“I made mistakes in pre-season but I haven’t sat and thought about them. They happen. Pre-season is as important for me as it is for outfield players. It takes time to get back to your best.

“I know that there will have been some questions asked over me and my position but I’m confident in my own ability and I know the gaffers and the defence have that confidence in me too.

“To start with two clean sheets is a boost. But having a back three of Danny Livesey, Steve Howson and Simon Grand makes my job 10 times easier. They’re quality players.

“During pre-season you have players changing during the game, sometimes out of position. But we are settled now and I know where the defence is and they know where I’ll be when that ball comes into the box.”

Shenton has played his career in non-league football with the likes of FC United of Manchester, Ramsbottom United and, most recently, Trafford.

And while having limited experience of playing in front of big crowds, Shenton says the level of support Chester have received so far this season has been a real eye opener.

“I knew Chester was a big club when I came - the biggest I’ve played for,” he said.

“But the support has been phenomenal. I was saying to my wife that I used to dream of playing in front of big crowds and I know get the chance week in, week out.

“The support at Curzon Ashton on Monday - I couldn’t believe it.

“I’ve played at Curzon before and when there aren’t many fans in there it feels like a big open space. But there were 500-600 fans there and it made the place feel smaller and created an atmosphere and that helped us out on the pitch.

“To have a support like that away on a Monday night is crazy.

“The fans have had to suffer a lot in recent times but our aim is to try and put some smiles back on faces. It has been a decent start and hopefully we can carry that forward.”