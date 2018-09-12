Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson says that there is no time frame on George Green's return to action for Chester FC but hopes that it won't be too much longer before fans will be able to see him in action.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined Chester in the summer from Nuneaton Borough but has yet to pull on a blue and white shirt owing to a lower back injury that he has been receiving treatment for.

The former Everton and England youth ace has yet to resume full training with his teammates and has recently had an injection to aid his recovery, although he is not yet ready to get back into the frame for Blues bosses Johnson and Bernard Morley's side.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw with FC United of Manchester , Johnson said: "George was meant to be back in training last Tuesday and he had an injection two weeks ago. He had the scan and then had the injection and we got the results and everything back off that. So we are waiting and hoping that the injection that he had works and that we can get him back in training.

"There is no time frame on it with George. The hope was that we could get him back in training last week but that has been put back a little bit but we are hoping with a bit more time and rest he can get back on the training ground."

Johnson insisted he and Morley were happy with the squad that they have assembled but admitted that there was an imbalance and that the situation had yet to be resolved in terms of bringing in another striker following Shaun Tuton's exit to National League North rivals Spennymoor Town last month.

"We're always looking to improve and there are certain areas where it's not been good enough at the minute," said Johnson.

"I've probably said to you on numerous occasions five, six, seven weeks ago that we're happy with the squad that we have assembled and that hasn't changed for us. We are still happy with the type of player we have at the club.

"Obviously the one position we have been talking about is still the same (striker). And Grandy playing at left back isn't ideal but he's looked so comfortable there, but he is arguably our best centre back.

"There is a bit of an imbalance but it is what it is at the moment."