Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC joint-manager Anthony Johnson wanted the Blues to stop the rot and felt they did just that after securing a late point on the road against Guiseley.

The Blues went into the clash at Nethermoor on the back of successive defeats in a schedule which has been hit with postponements due to water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Following the 8-1 defeat against Blyth Spartans, the Blues went a fortnight without a game before last Saturday's trip to AFC Telford United saw them succumb to a 3-1 loss.

It looked like it was going to be three successive league losses on the bounce for Johnson and Bernard Morley's side when Scott Garner nodded the Lions in front with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

But Jon Moran came to the rescue in stoppage time to score and secure a valuable and deserved point for Chester in Yorkshire.

And Johnson was pleased the Blues were able to stop their recent run of poor results ahead of next weekend's home game against Bradford (Park Avenue), which will be the first time they have played at the Swansway Chester Stadium since the opening day goalless draw against Spennymoor Town.

"We’ve played four away games on the bounce. This will be the last one before a couple of home games and we just wanted to stop the rot before we went home," said Johnson.

"We wanted to stop the rot and we feel like we’ve done that. Even with the performance, even though it was very sloppy in possession at times in the second half and wasteful, we felt that they wasn’t a lot of doggedness there that perhaps wasn’t there in the first 25 minutes against Telford and certainly in the game before.

"There was loads of doggedness, loads of resilience, we were tough, we were hard to beat, we finished the game with two 17-year-olds on the pitch. We had a lad making his debut. Jon Moran had his first start of the season.

"So for all the work you do in training, all the stuff you want to work on, actually the team that finished the game has just sort of been put together. You all know the injuries and bans and the issues that we’ve got going on.

"To come somewhere like this with their strongest side, playing the way they are, five unbeaten, creating the opportunities we did but most importantly to stay in the game and then get something at the end, I feel quite proud to be fair and it was brilliant to see all the supporters stay behind and clap the lads, that was a lovely feeling."

Though disappointed to concede from a set piece after being fully clued up on the threats the Lions possess, Johnson was also happy to see a positive first half from the Blues as he pointed to the tempo they played at and the number of chances created.

"I think we’ve discussed during the week what Guiseley are, what they try to be. We’ve worked non-stop on their long throws, the movements that they have, and we’ve nailed it down to an absolute tee," said Johnson.

"We knew exactly what they were going to do when they did it. The really disappointing one is that they scored off a set piece. We stayed in the game for 88 minutes and to be fair, it’s a great header.

"I thought in the first half the way we played, the tempo, the intensity that we played at with the ball and the amount of chances we created, which we didn’t seen last week, getting beyond their back line, was really pleasing to see some of the stuff that we work on a lot and some of the stuff we saw in pre-season.

"When it gets to the 88th minute and you concede like that, we’ve done all that hard work, we knew what they we going to do and we couldn’t stop it.

"It’s a brilliant decision by myself and Bernard to put big Jon up front to get the the equaliser!"