Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England's Young Lions will entertain the USA at Chester FC 's Swansway Chester Stadium in October.

The under-17s side will host the USA on Friday, October 12 (7pm) as part of a U17s Tournament that also sees England play Brazil and Russia.

Steve Cooper’s side will then host Russia at Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium in Shrewsbury on Sunday 14 October (1pm KO) before playing Brazil in their final game at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head Stadium on Tuesday, October 16 (7pm KO).

Nantwich Town will host Russia v Brazil on Friday, October 12 (7pm KO) and Brazil v USA on Sunday, October 14 (5pm KO). USA v Russia will take place at Witton Albion’s Wincham Park on Tuesday, October 16 (7pm KO).

As the top-ranked team in UEFA’s coefficient, England have received a bye into the elite qualifying round of the 2019 Euros, with those matches taking place in March.

Cooper said: “This will be the first time this group will have played for us in England outside of St. George’s Park, and that stadium environment is so important in their long-term development and experiencing playing in front of big crowds.

“We’ve worked hard over the past five years or so to develop a demanding and thoughtful games programme for this age group and we’ve secured some tough opposition for this tournament. We have two teams from outside Europe in Brazil and USA, which is a good opportunity to test ourselves against different styles of play, while Russia will be bringing an U18 side which will be a challenge for us too.

“We’re proud to be playing in different stadiums in the country and showing supporters what this team is about. We had some excellent crowds when we hosted last summer’s Euros and I really hope supporters come out to these games as it’s such a boost for the players and really helps benefit their development.”

Tickets are on sale now, priced £3 for adults and £1 for children via each club’s respective box office.