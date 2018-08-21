Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The headaches created from the water damage at Chester FC 's Swansway Chester Stadium have continued after the club were forced to postpone their Bank Holiday Monday encounter with Hereford FC.

Having seen games called off against Kidderminster Harriers and FC United of Manchester in the past seven days, as well as the rescheduled game against the Harriers which had been set for this evening, Chester's clash with the Bulls will also have to be played on another date after it emerged that crucial work to install new CCTV and PA equipment in the control room would not be completed in time.

On Sunday, August 12, torrential rain caused the roof above the control room and PA room to leak, causing irreparable damage to the electrical systems and needing the football club to liaise with their insurance provider in order to put new electrics and equipment in, with some of the equipment that had been damaged over 25 years old.

Without working CCTV and a public address system Chester do not hold a valid safety certificate, a requirement by law to host matches where a crowd is present.

Driers and de-humidifiers were brought in at the back end of last week to dry out the sodden electrics so that work could begin and power could be restored, with the East Stand closed to staff and visitors last week owing to safety concerns over the electrics.

It is understood that the damage and cost of repairs and replacements in order to get the football club back up and running to host games on a match day runs significantly into the tens of thousands, although all work is covered by the football club's insurance.

But while work is underway, Chester have been set back in their bid to return to normality due to the time it will take to install the vital equipment in the control room and PA room, meaning that a decision had to be taken to postpone the Hereford game, which would have been an all-ticket affair.

Officials from the National League visited the club last week to assess the damage and were satisfied with the steps being taken to remedy the situation, with the club and League remaining in constant dialogue.

Chester are away this weekend to AFC Telford United (3pm) in what is their first game since the 8-1 loss at Blyth Spartans on August 11 .

The Blues are aiming to try and make sure that the work is completed at the stadium and that they are fully compliant with the necessary safety certificate in time for the scheduled home clash with Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday, September 8. By that time it would have been over a month since Chester last had a home game, their season opener against Spennymoor Town on August 4.

The loss of three home games, two of them on a Saturday and Bank Holiday, against three teams well backed on their travels is certainly not ideal for the Blues.

While the Kidderminster game will be rearranged for another Tuesday, games against FC United and Hereford which are rearranged for midweek will likely see a lower gate that would have been expected on the scheduled dates.

A National League statement read: "Due to the continuing issues affecting basic power supply and electronic safety equipment within the stadium at Chester FC, despite efforts to return the stadium to an operational and safe mode, in time for the Bank Holiday Monday fixture on 27th August versus Hereford FC in the Vanarama National League North, it has reluctantly been postponed to a date to be arranged.

"Consultation was taken throughout with regards to this decision with the local Safety Advisory Group, The National League and both Clubs along with a number of possible alternative arrangements being eventually discounted due to match management staffing, policing and safe stewarding levels which would have been necessary to stage this specific fixture elsewhere at short notice."