For Scott Burton the past 10 days have been something of an emotional rollercoaster.

Part of the Chester FC side that was humiliated 8-1 at Blyth Spartans a little over a week ago , Burton and his partner Rachel celebrated the birth of their son, Alvey, just two days later.

And while the postponements of the past week due to the damage caused to electrics at the Swansway Chester Stadium owing to water ingress have at least allowed Burton a little more time to spend with little Alvey, the thrashing at Blyth is still something that he and the Chester squad are carrying with them.

Postponements against Kidderminster Harriers - twice - and FC United of Manchester have left Chester unable to bounce back from their very public humiliation in the North East.

But Blues skipper Burton believes that the break has been no bad thing for the Blues and that the collective determination to put things right will see them head to AFC Telford United on Saturday (3pm) in bullish mood.

Said Burton, a summer signing from Salford City: "It's been a crazy week or so. I'd never experienced anything like what happened at Blyth and I don't think any of the lads have. None of us have ever been drummed like that before.

"What happened at Blyth will not happen again, I can assure you that an I told the fans that after the game. At the final whistle I went over to the fans and they were angry and making their feelings known - and rightly so. You can't expect a pat on the back after a drumming like that, there can be no excuses about it.

"The gaffers made their feelings known. The coach journey home was probably the quietest I have ever seen one if I'm honest. Usually lads have a beer on the way back from an away game but nobody would have dared to have one after that. No chance.

"As a player you just want to get straight back out there and put it right as soon as you can - the day after if you could!

"From a personal point of view I have been able to spend a little bit of extra time with my son, but now I just want to get back out there and make sure we put things right and show people that it was just a freak result. They happen from time to time."

This weekend's opponents Telford have started the season in fine form, defying some pre-season predictions.

Gavin Cowans' men sit third in the National League North with 11 points from the opening five games and are yet to taste defeat this season.

"They've started the season well but they won't know how to approach us because we haven't had a game since Blyth," said Burton, who is fit again after recovering from a calf injury that ruled him out of the first two games.

"They'll either be thinking 'these are s**t, they've just been drummed 8-1' or they'll be expecting us to respond. We've been working hard in training and all the lads are determined to give a response and show that the result the other day wasn't what we're about.

"I'm not used to losing games of football, neither are the rest of the squad or the managers. We've been putting the work in and we'll be ready for the weekend.

"For us the season is three games old. There is nobody panicking and nobody in the group changing their minds on what they think we're capable of."