Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Defender James Jones will swap the blue and white of Chester FC for the three lions of England this evening.

The 19-year-old centre back is part of the 16-man England C squad that head down to South Wales tonight for a clash against Wales C at Barry Town's Jenner Park (7.30pm kick off).

Jones, a graduate of the Chester academy set up, was called up to Three Lions boss Paul Fairclough's side at the start of the month for the clash against a Wales side that includes former Chester City players James Owen (Connah's Quay Nomads) and Connell Rawlinson (The New Saints).

Jones' call-up is recognition of a fine breakthrough season where he has made nine appearances for Chester manager Marcus Bignot's struggling Blues, being one of the few bright lights in a grim season.

He, along with fellow academy graduate Tom Crawford, have been offered fresh terms at Chester for next season as the Blues look to protect themselves financially, but scouts have flocked to the Swansway Chester Stadium to view the pair and they will not be short of suitors come the summer.

The England C side to face Wales C

Goalkeepers:

James Montgomery (Gateshead)

Grant Smith (Boreham Wood)

Defenders:

Louis John (Sutton United)

Daniel Jones (Barrow)

James Jones (Chester)

Sam Ling (Leyton Orient)

Josh Staunton (Woking)

Midfielders:

Ryan Croasdale (Kidderminster Harriers)

James Hardy (AFC Fylde)

Jim Kellermann (Aldershot Town)

Rob Ramshaw (Spennymoor Town)

Josh Rees (Bromley)

Tom Walker (Salford City)

Forwards:

Jason Gilchrist (Southport)

Dan Maguire (Blyth Spartans)

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Dagenham & Redbridge)