Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were a number of positives from Chester FC 's 4-2 home loss to Everton under-23s on Saturday, certainly in a hugely impressive first half.

One such positive was the performance of trialist striker Mamadou Djabi, with Chester bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley allowed to run the rule over the 20-year-old Fleetwood Town man during the last three friendlies with a view to taking him on loan.

But with fellow trialist Deane Smalley also vying for a spot in the squad along with a third hopeful with Football League experience who has featured during pre-season, Morley admits that a decision needs to be made soon on who will add to a strikeforce that now contains Anthony Dudley, who netted on his Blues debut against the Toffees.

Djabi, who spent time on loan at Lancaster City last season, signed a new deal with the Cod Army earlier this year but Joey Barton's side are keen for him to get more first team experience during the coming campaign.

"I think it is wrong to make signings when you have not seen enough of them. Managers fail because they rely on others," said Morley, speaking to the media after Saturday's defeat.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"Mama's a good player. We've seen 120 minutes of him. Is he the finished article? Probably not and we can't just go off one game. Fleetwood are pushing us to make a decision but we would keep all four if we could. I think we have got the balance and got a bit of everything in them four.

"It's going to be tough and we're going to have to make a decision in the next 48 hours on who we are keeping and who we are not, which won't be easy.

"I don't think they'll let Mama come out unless the thought is that we are going to play him. But nobody can be guaranteed a shirt, whether you're at Premier League or Unibond level. But I understand the reasoning in not letting him come out on loan if he is just going to be a squad player.

"A decision needs to be made but it will be hard to let any of them go."

Chester had held the lead at the break on Saturday thanks to Dudley's debut goal.

But after being so impressive in the opening 45 minutes the wheels came off somewhat in the second half and goals from Nathan Broadhead, Harry Charsley, Bassala Sambou and Shane Lavery handed David Unsworth's side the victory after Jon Moran had briefly restored parity just after the hour mark.