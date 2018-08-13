Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will review footage of the decision to send off midfielder Gary Roberts at Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Chester midfielder, who was skippering the side at Croft Park, was shown a straight red card in the shambolic 8-1 mauling in the North East at the weekend after being deemed by referee Richard Aspinall to have gone in over the top of the ball when challenging Jamie Holmes just before the hour mark.

At that stage Chester were 4-0 down and already heading home with their tails between their legs before they crumbled in embarrassing fashion to be handed the biggest defeat of a Blues side since an 9-2 League Cup defeat to Leyton Orient back in 1962.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The decision to send off Roberts was a contentious one and something that managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley will review, with Roberts facing an immediate three-game ban.

Speaking after the Blyth defeat, Johnson said: "Of course we will, absolutely (look at it). Gary was our best player, which sounds a ridiculous thing to say. It was 4-0 when he got sent off and he was our best player by a million miles, again.

"If it's one of those things we can appeal, through the media lads getting the footage then 100% we'll do it.

"We were making a substitution actually, me and Bern, as it happened so we are literally the only two that didn't see it.

"Everybody else has said it was nowhere near a sending off, it wasn't even a booking one or two said. I can only go off what their reaction is.

"What I will say, and it isn't bitterness or anything like that, when you come here you don't tend to get decisions. It's just the way it is. If it is what everyone said it is and it is a soft decision then it doesn't really surprise me.

"When things are going against you the referee is automatically thinking that he has done that because he is a little bit peed off with what's going on on the pitch."