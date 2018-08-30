Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC could have two new additions to the squad prior to Saturday's trip to Guiseley.

Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Blues side head to Yorkshire at the weekend to take on the Lions, now joint-managed by former Chester manager Marcus Bignot.

And ahead of the National League North clash, Chester could have more options in their squad as they look to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats in the league.

Johnson and Morley hope to get two deals over the line to help aid their side's cause, with their preparations not helped by injury doubts over both John Pritchard and Danny Livesey for the weekend.

It is understood that a forward player and a goalkeeper could put pen to paper before the trip to Nethermoor.

Guiseley have had a slow start to the new season and have picked up one win in their opening seven games, sitting on seven points.

As well as Bignot there will be some familiar faces to Blues fans this weekend as former Chester players Andy Halls and Kingsley James are expected line up for the Lions.