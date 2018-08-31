Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have confirmed damage was caused to the away end during last weekend's defeat against AFC Telford United and warned any Blues fans involved in the incident face the prospect of a stadium banning order.

On the pitch last Saturday, the Blues lost 3-1 against Gavin Cowan's side as strikes from James McQuilkin and Daniel Udoh's double sealed the points for the home side, as Simon Grand headed home what proved to be a consolation for Chester.

But the Blues have now released a statement confirming they have been contacted by AFC Telford regarding damage caused in the away terrace where 535 Chester fans were located.

The club have confirmed that providing funds to repair the damage caused at the New Bucks Head, allied to the work currently being undertaken at the Swansway Chester Stadium to being it back to a state where it can host matches again, is something the Blues 'cannot easily accommodate'.

The Blues have also vowed that any fans found to have been involved in the incident, or if there any repeats of similar actions in the figures, have the prospect of being dealt with through the appropriate authorities and face the potential of being subject to a stadium banning order.

A club statement said: "It is with regret that following Saturday’s game at AFC Telford United, we have been contacted by them in regards to a number of incidents relating to the behaviour from the visiting Chester FC supporters.

"Unfortunately following the game it was identified that there had been several areas of damage which occurred during the game. This was within the away terrace where the Chester fans were located – and requires cost to repair.

"It goes without saying that, given the current situation surrounding use of the Swansway Chester Stadium, the additional cost with repairing this damage – along with the inconvenience that this causes – is something that the club cannot easily accommodate.

"As a Community-Owned Club we have a firm stance on such vandalism and behaviour. Any supporters found to be involved in this incident, or any subsequent incidents of behaviour similar to this, will be addressed through the appropriate authorities and subject to a Stadium banning order."