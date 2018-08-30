Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC remain confident of being able to host Bradford (Park Avenue) a week on Saturday but have plans in place to play the game at another venue should the worst happen.

Chester have been unable to play home games at the Swansway Chester Stadium for the past three weeks after water damage to the stadium caused irreparable damage to critical parts of the club's infrastructure, namely the PA systems and CCTV.

Without both of these in full working order the club are unable to play home games, resulting in the postponements of the matches against Kidderminster Harriers (twice), FC United of Manchester and Hereford FC.

The damage, covered by insurance, is set to run into the tens of thousands and workers have been at the stadium from 4pm to midnight all week to install new wiring and CCTV, with a new PA system and 30 speakers to be delivered today. And the late shifts will continue over the weekend and into next week.

The club are confident that the necessary work will be completed in time but have plans in place to get the game on elswhere should the worst case scenario transpire.

The Chronicle understands that the club have held talks with other sporting teams over the potential use of their stadia, with the National League North insisting that a Plan B must be in place in order to get the game on.

Chester had hoped to have the Academy's FA Youth Cup tie on Wednesday (September 5) as the test game for the new equipment but that game has now been moved to Sandbach on the same night.

A club statement read: "Chester Football Club would like to provide another update to supporters and members alike on the progress made at the Swansway Chester Stadium following the water damage which occurred over two weeks ago.

"The Board of City Fans United would once again like to thank everyone for their patience and understand their frustrations – and assure you that everyone is working tirelessly around the clock to ensure football returns to the Swansway as soon as possible.

"Firstly, it is with regret we can announce that the FA Youth Cup tie scheduled for Wednesday 5 September at the Swansway has now been moved to our opponents ground at Sandbach.

"This decision had to be taken early to support both club in preparation for the game and we would encourage as many fans as possible to go and support Calum and his young lads on hopefully another exciting journey in a prestigious tournament.

"Progress continues to be made with some amazing work going on behind the scenes with work being completed around the clock, across 7 days a week, to ensure that the stadium is returned to a state whereby it can host matches at the earliest opportunity. A massive thank you to Jackson Fire and Security Solutions and Buy Clever Stuff on their long days and hard work they are putting in on our CCTV and PA systems to battle towards that game on the eighth.

"Notwithstanding this, The Board of City Fans United are still doing everything possible to ensure our game at home to Bradford PA on the 8 September goes ahead at the Swansway Chester Stadium – and we are confident of being able to do this.

"However, to be absolutely clear, if this is not achievable then contingency plans are in place for the game to be played at an alternative venue."