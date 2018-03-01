Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will have a free weekend after Saturday's home game with Bromley was called off.

Ice and snow has covered much of the UK and the weekend football schedule is set to be decimated owing to the conditions.

The Blues were set to have a pitch inspection at 9am tomorrow morning in order to give the London visitors plenty of notice before they travelled, but that decision has already been made with the pitch frozen underneath a covering of snow after days of arctic conditions.

Chester, who are six points from safety in the National League, are set to be back in action at home to Dover Athletic on Tuesday (7.45pm) and will be hoping for more favourable conditions in the early part of next week.

The weather has also put paid to tonight's planned City Fans United meeting.

Chester directors were set to face CFU members to update them on the financial situation and the work that has been undertaken by the new-look board since their financial crisis was revealed at last month's meeting.

But conditions remain treacherous at the Swansway Chester Stadium and the decision has been made to postpone the meeting until next Thursday (March 8) at the same time of 7.30pm in the Blues Bar.