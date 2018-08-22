Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having seen four National League North games postponed in the past 10 days, Chester FC chairman David Harrington-Wright insists that the club is doing all it can to get home games back on at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Torrential rain 10 days ago wreaked havoc at the club, with water leaking into the control room and PA room and causing irreparable damage to critical areas of the clubs infrastructure, most crucially the CCTV systems, with the cost to repair the damage likely to be well into the tens of thousands.

Without full functioning CCTV and PA systems there can be no safety certificate in place for the football club, a requirement to host home matches, and that has resulted in the postponement of the home games with Kidderminster Harriers - twice, FC United of Manchester and Bank Holiday Monday's scheduled visit of Hereford FC.

The postponements have meant that Chester have been without a game since their 8-1 defeat at Blyth Spartans on August 11, with the club also losing the financial boost that the home games would have brought this month, with all three visitors likely to have brought a considerable away support.

Temporary power is back on in some parts of the stadium after the East Stand had to be closed last week, allowing the main office to be open. But the damage caused by the water upstairs has seen driers and de-humidifiers brought in so as to allow electrical repairs to take place.

There is no quick fix for the football club and they will today learn whether the CCTV equipment is a write off or whether it can be repaired. Should it need to be replaced then the club will have to wait while a bespoke system is built, but the aim at present is to try and get the home game on with Bradford (Park Avenue) on September 8.

"I can't tell you 100% that we will get that game on but that is what we are working towards," said Harrington-Wright.

"There is a youth team game here on the fifth and we would ideally like to have the repairs and the new equipment in place by then so that we can use that game as a dummy run and test all the equipment appropriately.

"But we are bound by other things. We will know today whether or not the CCTV system is a write off and if we need new kit. If we do then that is something that can't just be bought off the shelf, it is something that has to be custom made and then installed. It's not a small job.

"I can assure everybody that we are working as hard as possible to sort this situation out as quickly as possible and postponing games is not something that we or the National League take lightly.

"I know some have mentioned that we could just get temporary power in but it isn't as simple as that and we wouldn't have a valid safety certificate in place. We also have to satisfy Cheshire West & Chester Council as to the safety of the ground. We will not take risks with the safety of fans in this stadium, it won't happen.

"The cost of the damage is not a small amount and it is a sizeable claim. We are working closely with our insurers, who are the biggest insurers of football clubs in the country (AIG) and they are know the pressures on football clubs as businesses and are working hard to make sure things progress as quickly as possible.

"But we can only push things on to a point and people aren't going to drop everything because we are Chester FC and come and get things sorted today. It is extremely frustrating for the fans, for the managers and players and for us but I can promise you we are doing all we can to get back to normality."

Harrington-Wright said that Chester had explored all possible options for switching the postponed games to the visiting teams' home stadiums but found their efforts in vain.

"We don't want postponements and neither do the League," said Harrington-Wright.

"For various reasons we have not been able to switch the games. We tried with Kidderminster, FC United and also with Hereford.

"The Hereford game would have been all ticket and there would have been a logistical issue with turning that around. But West Mercia Police wouldn't entertain us switching the clash on Monday, and that is the fact of the matter. There is little you can do about that.

"The National League have been with us and understand the issues we are facing so there are no issues in that respect.

"It has been a testing time but the work and the hours that people have been putting in here have been phenomenal. We have done all we can to progress things and we have made significant headway in that respect.

"I can assure everyone that this is an issue that we are working towards resolving every minute of every day and that will continue until we get the situation resolved."

Chester play their first game since the defeat at Blyth when they make the relatively short trip to Shropshire this weekend to take on AFC Telford United at New Bucks Head (3pm), with Gavin Cowan's side one of the early pacesetters in the National League North.