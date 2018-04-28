Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The potential of being Blues assistant manager would interest Chester FC caretaker boss Calum McIntyre.

The 24-year-old is head coach of the club’s academy and has been in charge of the Blues first-team since Marcus Bignot’s sacking earlier this month.

A 4-2 loss away to Boreham Wood was followed by defeat at home last weekend as a youthful looking Blues side lost 3-1 to Maidstone United.

Today’s clash against relegation-threatened Barrow will be the last of McIntyre’s three games in charge of Chester FC and a new manager’s appointment could be confirmed early next week.

And though McIntyre is expecting to go back to his role with the youth set-up and will switch his concentration to the under-18s after full-time of today’s game, he feels capable of stepping up to be the number two to the new boss.

“I won’t hide that I feel I’m now in the position where I bring something to the table in a support role for a first-team manager,” he said.

“That would really interest me, the potential as an assistant. I need someone I can learn off.

“I need someone who the more I’m exposed to first-team football and everything that goes with that, a high calibre manager that I can pick stuff up off is massive for me.

“But I also think I bring something to the table I think when I’m out on the grass, on the training ground, I can more than hold my own and I believe I can deliver to the standard that’s required.

“As it stands, I suppose I go back to the youth team. I almost just want to get to the summer and see what happens because it’s been a crazy fortnight for me, a lot’s changed and a lot’s changed very quickly.

“The priority for me after Saturday will be finishing the season really strongly with the under-18s and then seeing what the future brings.

“We’ve taken things to a place in terms of the youth structure here that is beyond what I think on the outside looks capable. I want to maintain that and I’d love to push myself into a senior role supporting a new manager because what I will say, for the structure of the football club, that’s got to happen.”

McIntyre was handed the reigns until the end of the National League campaign when former boss Bignot was relieved of his duties with three games remaining, despite being due to leave the club when his contract ended in the summer.

And despite his youth in coaching terms and stepping up to a temporary first-team role, McIntyre insists the task at hand has not phased him.

“I’ve enjoyed it. When I look back it was really strange, the first few days because it was in amongst a lot of what was going on,” he said.

“I don’t think I was ever phased by it and I think there’s a really nice perception of me because I’m very young for what I do even at youth level that I coach kids, and I don’t really.

“I work with under-18s, I’ve always been too young in everything that I did. I was appointed as the youth team manager here at 19. I had the tag of being the youngest manager in the Youth Cup, I’m now the youngest in the professional game. That’s never phased me.

“I feel like I’ve brought something to the table, not in terms of an appointment long term, but I can go out and deliver training sessions.

“I feel like the players have enjoyed that two weeks, we’ve done something a little bit different in terms of training. I’ve just enjoyed the experience of getting a little taster of something that I want to do a long way down the line.

“I like to think I’ve demonstrated to people a little bit more about me as a character, how I can handle it in a pressure situation, but on a football level as well.

“Please don’t write any sort of football acumen I have off because I’m 24-years-old, in the same way that young players are able to get opportunities somewhere at some point when they’re ready, age is just a number.”