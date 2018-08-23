Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have confirmed the rearranged dates for the postponed matches with FC United of Manchester and Kidderminster Harriers.

Both games were called off in the last 10 days - twice in the case of Kidderminster - owing to the damage caused by water ingress at the Swansway Chester Stadium on the evening of Sunday, August 12.

Severe damage to critical parts of the football club's infrastructure, including the CCTV and PA equipment which is required to host home games, has seen the postponement of four clashes, with the Bank Holiday Monday game with Hereford FC also postponed.

The Blues have today confirmed new dates for two of the games postponed.

FC United will now visit on Tuesday, September 11 (7.45pm), while Kidderminster will travel to the Deva on Tuesday, September 18 (also 7.45pm).

A date for a rearranged game with Hereford has yet to be announced.

The football club are progressing with the repairs to the affected areas of the stadium and remain 'hopeful' of being ready to host Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday, September 8.