Chester FC joint-manager Bernard Morley fully expects struggling FC United of Manchester to try and exploit the Blues this evening.

Morley and co-boss Anthony Johnson's Chester side face an FC United side to tonight at the Swansway Chester Stadium (7.45pm kick off) that currently prop up the National League North having lost five of their opening eight games.

It hasn't been a happy campaign for tonight's visitors so far and they have already bid farewell to one manager, Tom Greaves, after he decided to step down from the role earlier this month . Dave Chadwick is taking the team in the interim period.

Chester's 5-3 home win over Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday provided a huge boost for the Blues after a turbulent start to the season. And while they were irresistible in the final third their defensive performance provided some cause for concern.

And ahead of tonight's clash Morley has called on his team to cut out the 'silly mistakes'.

Said Morley: "Expectations are the problem in football. People look at the league table and I know we’re down there with them and they’ll see it as three points.

"FC United will come here, they’ll have two new interim managers in charge who will just say ‘go out and play’. They’ll feel like they can come and exploit us, but it’s down to us to toughen up, be organised, our game management has got to improve, cut the silly mistakes out.

"I think we’ve got the goal that was set out before we started the season and we’re starting to see signs of that now."

Tonight's game is the only game in the National League North as the Blues look to play catch up on their fixtures, with this clash one of those rescheduled owing to the water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium over the past month.