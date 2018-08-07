Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley hailed an 'unbelievable' performance from Gary Roberts as he helped Chester FC to a thoroughly deserved 3-0 success at Curzon Ashton on Monday night.

Roberts put in a man of the match performance for Morley and Anthony Johnson's Blues side at the Tameside Stadium alongside the industrious Gary Stopforth, with the duo pulling all the strings in the centre of the pitch to provide a platform for the first win of the season.

And Morley was delighted with Roberts, Stopforth and the rest of the Chester side as they overcame a sluggish opening 20 minutes to dominate their hosts in front of a Blues away following of what looked like over 500.

Said Morley: "Instrumental. I have just said to Jonno, him (Roberts) and Gaz Stopforth in there, Gary Roberts dictated it and Gaz Stopforth not so much did his running for him, that's wrong to say, but really grafted.

"People questioned if we'd get Gary Roberts fit, well there's your answer for you today. Unbelievable. I'd say a man of the match performance."

With the rest of the National League North to play this evening, the win took Chester to the summit of the league for 24 hours at least.

And it was a performance that was clinical from Chester and a lead that they never looked like relinquishing once they had their noses in front thanks to Simon Grand's header, with strikes from Anthony Dudley and John Pritchard putting the game beyond doubt.

Morley said: "We've taken four points out of our first two games. There is still lots to work on and I think you can highlight that in the first half when our quality at times wasn't good enough.

"Apart from that we have come out after half time and told them to relax, take the reins off and go and enjoy it and I think we managed the game really well.

"We got the goal against the run of play and we just grew into the game and really controlled it well. The press from the lads was unbelievable and they have done that for 90 minutes.

"I think we looked really organised for a side that has only been together for four or five weeks and that is playing an unfamiliar shape.

"We are only going to get fitter, and if we can replicate that work rate week in, week out then it will come natural soon. I still think we are a little bit leggy but the work ethic has been unbelievable."