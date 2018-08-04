Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson says he and Bernard Morley's Chester FC are a 'work in progress' after watching them battle their way to a 0-0 draw in their National League North curtain raiser.

The Blues had chances to win it against a dogged and determined Spennymoor Town side while Blues keeper Grant Shenton produced a fine display between the sticks to keep the visitors at bay.

And while the Blues bosses wanted to get their season off to a flier at the Swansway Chester Stadium in front of a near 2,200 crowd, Johnson says that it will take time for the side to reach their peak.

"We look what we are, and that is a work in progress," said Johnson, whose side had Anthony Dudley come closest when he hit the cross bar midway through the second half.

"At times we look excellent while at other times we look open. But it is out first competitive game against a side who I guarantee will be in the top seven come the end of the season.

"The basics that we've tried to nail down about being hard to beat, competing for absolutely everything - we've done that in abundance. What we have lacked were moments of quality. But that will come, we have got good football players at the football club.

"There are one or two things that we will be disappointed with. I've never been as excited to watch a game back in my life. We'll sit down and look at it. It was ok, it was alright.

"It wasn't your typical 0-0 and both keepers have had outstanding games. I think we saw moments of what we are going to be."

Johnson reserved praise for keeper Shenton who recovered from a torrid display against Everton under-23s last weekend with a performance that was key in Chester earning a share of the spoils.

Said Johnson: "In the last 10 minutes both sides could have won the game. Both keepers have both pulled off great saves, both have been good on crosses. I've just said to Grant in there, he made a couple of mistakes against Everton last week but he didn't make a fuss. He is very mentally strong and you've seen today what Grant is all about.

"I've said it from minute one, he is a top class keeper. They all make mistakes."

Chester, hope to have Deane Smalley available for the trip to Curzon Ashton on Monday (7.45pm) but Scott Burton and George Green are likely to miss out again through injury while Matty Hughes serves the second of a two-game ban carried over from last season.