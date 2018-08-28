Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC joint-manager Anthony Johnson admits that he and Bernard Morley are in new territory in their management careers but insists that this season will be a positive one for the football club.

The wave of positivity that met the appointment of the duo in the summer continued as they build their new-look Blues squad from scratch, and a draw and win in the opening two games of the National League North season had created plenty of positive vibes around the football club.

But an 8-1 loss at Blyth Spartans and Saturday's 3-1 defeat at AFC Telford United , as well as the postponement of four home games owing to water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium, and the loss of striker Shaun Tuton after two games to league rivals Spennymoor Town has seen the bubble burst.

Saturday's loss was met with much anger and frustration from some sections of the 600-strong away support at New Bucks Head, with Johnson and Morley coming in for some criticism.

(Image: Terry Marland)

And while Johnson understands the frustrations of some supporters as to the results the past two games he is not shaken in his belief that he and Morley will lead Chester to a strong season.

Said Johnson: "It probably is new territory for me and Bernard. At Salford we came under the microscope in the media, probably more than some Championship managers do, because of who we worked for and the documentary that followed us.

"There was massive pressure with that. But there is a different pressure here at Chester. It's personal to so many fans and this football club means a lot to a lot of people, and that is something that we don't take lightly and a big responsibility to have.

"I understand how raw things are with the fans because of what has gone on over the last couple of years. I said after Spennymoor that we'd be a work in progress and that still stands. We don't look for excuses and the fact of the matter is that we lost the game at Telford because of individual mistakes that cost us. We didn't deserve anything out of the game and we know that.

"The away following was phenomenal on Saturday. When we walked out the level of support made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. I've never seen anything like. Unbelievable.

"There were some who were angry at the final whistle and we understand that. But the buck stops with me and Bernard and we know this game is all about results. It's up to us to make sure we get back on track and make sure we give the supporters reason to get right behind us."

Saturday's game at Telford was Chester's first for two weeks owing to their string of postponements.

And with problems arising seemingly every week, Johnson says that the start to the new season has been less than ideal.

He said: "It's not been ideal in terms of having to wait two weeks for a game and we're three games behind some teams in this league already. We've only played four games and me and Bernard have learned a lot about the squad already.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"As far as opening months go it hasn't been great. It's been a firefighting job in the opening weeks, and that's probably the best way I can describe it. There has been something at every turn.

"But we have not yet been able to call on everyone. We've got George Green to come back, Deane Smalley and Gary Roberts to come in. We have a lot of real quality in the squad.

"We're four games into the season and there is a lot of football to played. We've not been in this situation before but we'll come out the other side."