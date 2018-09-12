Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson accepted Chester FC need to be taking three points in home clashes against sides such as FC United of Manchester after being frustrated in a goalless draw.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock at the Swansway Chester Stadium, as the threatening attacking play which was so evident in the weekend's 5-3 win over Bradford (Park Avenue) was not replicated by the Blues.

FC United came into the clash bottom of the National League North table and without a permanent boss in place following the resignation earlier in the month of player/boss Tom Greaves.

The management team chose the same starting XI which played so well going forward on Saturday, but Johnson felt the Blues were sloppy and 'very wasteful', ruing that they did not take their chances.

And with FC United being in the position they are, Johnson believes the Blues need to be taking the maximum points out of clashes such as these when they have a home advantage.

"I’m just disappointed. I suppose that’s the overriding emotion at the minute, just disappointment at the sloppiness of play," said Johnson.

"I’m going to sound disrespectful by saying it – we should be winning these games at home, that’s just how it is. I thought FC acquitted themselves excellently, fair play to them. But for us we’ve got to be winning these games at home, so I’m disappointed.

"They obviously wanted to try and hit us on the counter. We seemed a little bit more solid defensively.

"To be fair, they didn’t put us under too much pressure, apart from the first 15 to 20 minutes, so I suppose that’s one positive we can take.

"But we’ve got to be breaking teams down. They sit off us at home and I dread to think what it might be like against some of the better sides in the league if we’re going to struggle to break teams down like that."

Having kept faith with the same side that put five past Bradford (Park Avenue), Johnson pinpointed a lack of composure and clinical play against FC United when creating chances.

He added that the Blues lacked the final pass and did not exploit areas of the pitch where they had an advantage, though he did take the positive of a first clean sheet since their second game of the season against Curzon Ashton.

"Obviously we lacked a cutting edge. Numerous balls in the second half flashed across the six yard box that you’re looking for your forwards to get on the end of," said Johnson

"We seemed to have these little half-chances at the edge of the box that we were snatching at. There was no incisiveness to our play whatsoever – total opposite to Saturday. The same players, but I think we lacked creativity in the middle of the park.

"Big players with poor passing, with poor final balls. You need more than work rate and effort. We need more than that. There needs to be a bit more guile and a bit more craft about us.

"It was always going to be a bitty game, but we’ve got to take our opportunities. You don’t know when it’s going to come.

"On Saturday, the movement from the forwards was unbelievable, it was outstanding, whereas tonight, everybody seemed to get attracted and sucked to the ball, where the most congested areas on the pitch were, the central areas.

"We had two v ones loads of times out wide, but didn’t execute the pass to get us on the ball. That’s what we were looking for, but just the quality was rubbish, it was really poor.

"A clean sheet, we’ll take that after the last few weeks. There’s something to build on there."