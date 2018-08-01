Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Like many of the current Chester FC squad, Anthony Dudley knows what it takes to win promotion from the National League North.

The 21-year-old striker, who joined the Blues on loan from Salford City last week on a deal until the end of the season along with defender Danny Livesey, was part of Chester bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley’s title-winning success with the Ammies last season, finishing the season as the club’s second top scorer.

Now the former Bury striker is looking to recapture that magic alongside some familiar faces from that successful Salford side, including Livesey and club captain Scott Burton.

And Dudley already has a good feeling about what is to come, starting with this weekend’s season opener at home to Spennymoor Town (3pm).

“I’m really enjoying it,” said Dudley, speaking after the club's open training session for fans at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday evening.

“I’ve got to know the lads - they’re a great set of lads, and obviously I know the managers and I just can’t wait to get started on Saturday.

“I know the managers from last year and they demand you work hard and give your all for the cause, it’s the only way you’ll get picked.

“There’s plenty of winners in the changing room, which is what you need, as well as a few younger lads and there is a really good mix. Hopefully come Saturday we get off to a good start.

“I have trained twice now and played against Everton but there are some good signs.

“Every game in the National League North is going to be a tough game but I don’t see any reason why we can’t be positive and think we can challenge at the right end of the table because we have the quality.”

Dudley, whose career has also taken in spells on loan at Guiseley and Macclesfield Town, had been a target of Johnson and Morley for much of the summer.

For a period it looked as if an agreement over the loan of Dudley and Livesey to the Blues wouldn’t materialise, but it was finally completed last week.

With Salford having spent big under new manager Graham Alexander this summer in order to make a splash in their maiden season in the National League, signing the likes of Peterborough United’s Danny Lloyd and Adam Rooney from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, Dudley’s opportunities looked limited ahead of the new campaign.

And the striker is now looking forward to making his mark with the Blues and gave an insight into what kind of player he will be for Johnson and Morley’s side.

He said: “They (Salford) have brought in a few big players on big contracts and I just needed to think about me and needed to get some game time this season and that is the only way I’m going to improve, by playing every week.

“I do a little bit of everything. I don’t mind running in behind, I like to come to feet and link up and win a few headers but mainly I’m a goalscorer and back myself to finish a chance when it comes my way. That’s what I’ve been brought here to do.”