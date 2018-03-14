Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dave Felgate has left his role of goalkeeping coach at Chester FC .

The 58-year-old, who was on a month-to-month contract with the Blues, left the club earlier this week as the cost-cutting measures brought about by the financial crisis at the football club continue.

With the club now without any of their own goalkeepers on their books, with Andy Firth and Will Jaaskelainen both on loan from Liverpool and Crewe Alex respectively, relegation-threatened Chester have made the decision to part company with Felgate before the end of the season.

Felgate's departure follows that of assistant manager Ross Thorpe last month , although Thorpe is volunteering his services on a match day to help boss Bignot, now the only remaining member of the first team coaching staff after Mick Moore was unable to commit to his voluntary coaching role last month.

Academy head coach Calum McIntyre has been providing support to the first-team coaching set up for some time and will continue to do so.

Felgate, who was a popular figure at Chester during his playing days between 1993 and 1995 and was part of the Division Three promotion-winning side under Graham Barrow, joined the club's coaching staff in October 2016 to help aid the development of then Chester stoppers Alex Lynch and Liam Roberts.

His professional career spanned from 1978 to 1996 and took in lengthy spells with the likes of Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers, earning him a solitary Wales cap in the process.

After finishing his professional career at Wigan Athletic, Felgate moved into non-league football and made national headlines in 1998 while with Leigh RMI when he produced the performance of a lifetime to help earn his side a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Since retiring from the game, Felgate has taken in coaching spells with Stockport County and Manchester City's academy.