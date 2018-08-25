We have a game at last!
Two weeks after the 8-1 mauling at Blyth Spartans, Chester FC return to action this afternoon when they take on an AFC Telford United side who have started the season in fine fettle.
The Blues have endured four postponements over the past fortnight, including Bank Holiday Monday's scheduled clash with Hereford, owing to the severe water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium.
It has meant that Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's side have not been afforded the chance to right the wrongs of the defeat at Blyth 14 days previous. But they get that chance today against a Telford side who sit third in the National League North and who are yet to taste defeat this season in five outings.
Can't make it to New Bucks Head? Fear not. We'll bring you all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here as the Blues look to get back winning ways in Shropshire.
Key Events
Morley gives his verdict
Here’s what the Blues joint-manager had to say after today’s loss.
Match report
You can read Dave Powell’s match report HERE.
Final whistle
Full time: Telford 3 Chester 1
Boos from the away end as the Blues are well beaten on the road again after goals from McQuilkin and an Udoh brace.
Held
Pritchard puts a high cross in that Bramley gathers comfortably under pressure from Grand.
Crowd
Attendance of 1,876 with 535 from Chester.
GOAL! Telford 3 Chester 1
Simon Grand’s header from a corner judged to have crossed the line. 80 minutes.
GOAL! Telford 3 Chester 0
Bucks break and Udoh is freed and one on one with Shenton puts the game to bed. 3-0.
Telford sub
Adam Dawson on for the excellent James McQuilken. 73 mins.
Dragged wide
Dudley runs at goal but drags an ambitious shot from 25 yards well wide
Shoots wide
Darryl Knights shoots wide from 15 yards when he should have hit the target after a McQuilken pass.
Chester changes
Damn
Great ball in behind from Burton finds Dudley but he can’t control it and it runs out. Was in a great position.
Drilled wide
Scott Burton snatches at an effort from 25 yards but it runs well wide. Still 2-0.
Better
Chester starting to ask some questions now and getting the away fans interested again.
Back at it
Second half is underway.
Chester change
Jon Moran on for Danny Livesey.
Back out
The Blues emerge slightly earlier than their hosts. Big 45 needed.
Half time: Telford 2 Chester 0
Goals from McQuilken and Udoh separate the sides. Blues been second best by some distance.
Heated
Tempers flared here. Matty Hughes booked. Handbags.
Just wide
Darryl Knights hits a sweetly struck half volley that flashes just past the upright.
Close
A decent Chester move ends with Mahon firing just wide after an inviting cross from Pritchard.
Booked
Chester’s Danny Livesey shown a yellow for a foul on Daniel Udoh.
Udoh shoots wide
Daniel Udoh lashes wide after he capitalises on some poor Blues defending. 32 mins.
Well wide
Anthony Dudley heads a Mahon cross well wide. 29 mins.
Telford dominating
Hosts look a threat every single time they come forward and Udoh finding plenty of room to operate. Worrying.
GOAL! Telford 2 Chester 0
Danuel Udoh slams home from close range after lapse defending from Chester. 19 mins. Awful start.
GOAL! Telford 1 Chester 0
Calamitous stuff. Shenton sees kick charged down, waits for referee to blow. He doesn’t. Shenton then produces fine save but ball worked in to McQuilken who stabs home. 15 minutes
Warning signs
A couple of shaky moments here for Chester. Grand header back to Shenton forces keeper into a save while Burton has to produce a fine tackle to cut out play in the box.
Wasted
Pritchard lifts free kick over the bar from a good position.