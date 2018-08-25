We have a game at last!

Two weeks after the 8-1 mauling at Blyth Spartans, Chester FC return to action this afternoon when they take on an AFC Telford United side who have started the season in fine fettle.

The Blues have endured four postponements over the past fortnight, including Bank Holiday Monday's scheduled clash with Hereford, owing to the severe water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

It has meant that Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's side have not been afforded the chance to right the wrongs of the defeat at Blyth 14 days previous. But they get that chance today against a Telford side who sit third in the National League North and who are yet to taste defeat this season in five outings.

Can't make it to New Bucks Head? Fear not. We'll bring you all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here as the Blues look to get back winning ways in Shropshire.