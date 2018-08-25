We have a game at last!

Two weeks after the 8-1 mauling at Blyth Spartans, Chester FC return to action this afternoon when they take on an AFC Telford United side who have started the season in fine fettle.

The Blues have endured four postponements over the past fortnight, including Bank Holiday Monday's scheduled clash with Hereford, owing to the severe water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

It has meant that Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's side have not been afforded the chance to right the wrongs of the defeat at Blyth 14 days previous. But they get that chance today against a Telford side who sit third in the National League North and who are yet to taste defeat this season in five outings.

Can't make it to New Bucks Head? Fear not. We'll bring you all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here as the Blues look to get back winning ways in Shropshire.

Morley gives his verdict

Here’s what the Blues joint-manager had to say after today’s loss.

Match report

You can read Dave Powell’s match report HERE.

Dave Powell

Final whistle

Full time: Telford 3 Chester 1

Boos from the away end as the Blues are well beaten on the road again after goals from McQuilkin and an Udoh brace.

Dave Powell

Held

Pritchard puts a high cross in that Bramley gathers comfortably under pressure from Grand.

Dave Powell

Crowd

Attendance of 1,876 with 535 from Chester.

GOAL! Telford 3 Chester 1

Simon Grand’s header from a corner judged to have crossed the line. 80 minutes.

GOAL! Telford 3 Chester 0

Bucks break and Udoh is freed and one on one with Shenton puts the game to bed. 3-0.

Dave Powell

Telford sub

Adam Dawson on for the excellent James McQuilken. 73 mins.

Dave Powell

Dragged wide

Dudley runs at goal but drags an ambitious shot from 25 yards well wide

Dave Powell

Shoots wide

Darryl Knights shoots wide from 15 yards when he should have hit the target after a McQuilken pass.

Dave Powell

Chester changes

Dave Powell

Damn

Great ball in behind from Burton finds Dudley but he can’t control it and it runs out. Was in a great position.

Dave Powell

Drilled wide

Scott Burton snatches at an effort from 25 yards but it runs well wide. Still 2-0.

Dave Powell

Better

Chester starting to ask some questions now and getting the away fans interested again.

Dave Powell

Back at it

Second half is underway.

Dave Powell

Chester change

Jon Moran on for Danny Livesey.

Dave Powell

Back out

The Blues emerge slightly earlier than their hosts. Big 45 needed.

Dave Powell

Half time: Telford 2 Chester 0

Goals from McQuilken and Udoh separate the sides. Blues been second best by some distance.

Dave Powell

Heated

Tempers flared here. Matty Hughes booked. Handbags.

Dave Powell

Just wide

Darryl Knights hits a sweetly struck half volley that flashes just past the upright.

Dave Powell

Close

A decent Chester move ends with Mahon firing just wide after an inviting cross from Pritchard.

Dave Powell

Booked

Chester’s Danny Livesey shown a yellow for a foul on Daniel Udoh.

Dave Powell

Udoh shoots wide

Daniel Udoh lashes wide after he capitalises on some poor Blues defending. 32 mins.

Dave Powell

Well wide

Anthony Dudley heads a Mahon cross well wide. 29 mins.

Dave Powell

Telford dominating

Hosts look a threat every single time they come forward and Udoh finding plenty of room to operate. Worrying.

GOAL! Telford 2 Chester 0

Danuel Udoh slams home from close range after lapse defending from Chester. 19 mins. Awful start.

GOAL! Telford 1 Chester 0

Calamitous stuff. Shenton sees kick charged down, waits for referee to blow. He doesn’t. Shenton then produces fine save but ball worked in to McQuilken who stabs home. 15 minutes

Dave Powell

Warning signs

A couple of shaky moments here for Chester. Grand header back to Shenton forces keeper into a save while Burton has to produce a fine tackle to cut out play in the box.

Dave Powell

Wasted

Pritchard lifts free kick over the bar from a good position.