Former Chester FC forward Oli McBurnie has penned a new three-year deal with Championship side Swansea City.

The 22-year-old had two spells on loan with the Blues in the second half of the 2014-15 season where he scored five goals in 14 games.

He was bought by the South Wales club for an undisclosed fee from Bradford City and has made eight appearances for the club in the Premier League.

After loan spells with both Newport County and Bristol Rovers, it was last season in the second half of the campaign where McBurnie was able to play regular first-time football in the Championship with Barnsley.

He scored nine goals in 17 games for the Oakwell side as the Tykes suffered relegation to League One.

And with his previous deal at the Liberty Stadium due to expire next summer, new Swans boss Graham Potter has helped end speculation over the striker’s future – which included being linked with a move to Rangers under new manager Steven Gerrard – by handing McBurnie a new three-year contract with the option of a fourth.

And McBurnie – who has three caps for Scotland under his belt after being called up to the senior squad earlier this year – insists returning to the Swans was always his preference as he aims to play as many games as possible for the South Wales side, which suffered relegation from the Premier League last season.

He told the club website: “There have been a lot of reports, but my plan was always to come back after the loan at Barnsley. I wanted to get games there and then come back here.

“I went away with Scotland in the summer and again the idea was to come back here and speak with Swansea about what role they saw me playing. If we were on the same page it was always going to be sorted.

“It’s a really good place for me to be in and I am thankful I will be here for the next three years minimum.

“Swansea gave me a chance at a difficult time in my career. I have had glimpses of what I want much more of and hopefully with this contract sorted, that’s what I’ll get.

“It’s been a long time coming, but after coming back and seeing the plans for this season, and speaking to the gaffer and everyone involved, I think it’s the perfect thing for me to do at this time in my career. I’m buzzing to get it sorted.

“It’s a time in my career where I need to be settled and find a home. I need to be with my family and concentrating on my football.

“The club have shown faith in me with this contract and I have shown faith in the club. Hopefully it can be mutually beneficial and we can work well together.

“For me it’s now about trying to play as many games as possible and trying to help the club as much as possible.”