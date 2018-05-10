Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Thomas insists it is too early to say what the Cheshire Phoenix roster will be heading into next season after reflecting on a campaign where they tasted BBL Cup success.

The Nix ended the season ninth in the BBL standings, only just missing out on the play-offs by a place and six points behind Sheffield Sharks who finished eighth.

But Thomas also led his side to their first silverware since 2005 with a memorable BBL Cup final 99-88 win over Worcester Wolves in front of 10,000 supporters in Birmingham.

And the Nix head coach believes the cup win in January has fuelled their ambitions to make it into the BBL play-offs next season.

“We obviously wanted to make the play-offs and looking back at the season as a whole, there was obviously success within the club and it’s definitely something to build on,” he said.

“Missing out on the play-offs has just fuelled our hunger for next year. That’s the target, nothing less than that is acceptable really in my eyes.

“I’m sure that’s what the club, the fans and everyone will want to be targeting as well.

“All I can say is that this year, the success that we’ve had in terms of the cup has just fuelled the fire for wanting more success really.

“We have had a very good season in terms of learning about where we want to be and the sort of team that we want to put out there.”

Though Thomas – in his first full season in charge of the Nix after taking over from Robbie Peers – admits it is too early to say what the club’s roster will be next season, discussions are planned with bringing players back for September and a fresh campaign.

And he feels stability for the Cheshire Oaks Arena-based outfit has been a key factor over the past several months, adding it is something he hopes the club can build on heading into next season.

“In terms of next year and the plans, right now I’d be lying if I said that I was really busy recruiting,” he said.

“I have said it myself when the season finishes, I’m just going to take a couple of weeks just to chill, just to reflect.

“I am looking at who we want to sign for next year, there are a couple of guys in the team that we are going to have a conversation with about bringing back.

“We want to make sure that we recruit correctly again, we want to make sure that we aren’t having to make loads of changes.

“We’ll do our homework, we’ll try and bring a couple of guys back.

“It’s really early yet to have the conversation about who we’re going to have and what’s there and what’s not, because there’s a lot of things that have to happen off the court before we can have those conversations as well.

“At the start of this year, we wanted more stability in terms of players, we wanted more stability in terms of coaches and staff, and that’s what we’ve done.

“On the court, off the court, stability was key this year, so that’s something that we want to build on.”