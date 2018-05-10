Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall drew with Alderley Edge on their travels in the Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League.

The home side won the toss and chose to field as Chester made 167-9 in 55 overs, with Tom Wyatt hitting an unbeaten 52 runs while opener Warren Goodwin scored 39 before being caught out.

Chester were a wicket away from victory but Alderley Edge hung on to make 83-9 in their 55 overs.

William Owen took a five wicket haul for Chester at a cost of 36 runs.

(Image: Jim Law)

Likewise, Neston also drew on their travels to Nantwich and now sit second in the division.

The home side won the toss and decided to bat first, making 254-9 as Matt Stewart took 4-43 in the Neston bowling attack.

In response, Neston opener Jonny Crick was caught out three runs short of his half-century, while Prithvi Sarvaiya’s 38 and Chris Hackett’s 33 also contributed to their total of 206-8 as the match was drawn.

Oulton Park beat Grappenhall by six wickets as the home side put the visitors into bat.

The Warrington team made 187-9 as Matt Parkinson and Craig Douglas both took three wickets each for Oulton Park.

With the bat, the home side clinched victory with 189-4 as Muhammad Shahbaz Bashir scored an unbeaten 95 while Tom Hyslop made 76 before being caught out by Ben Bodha off Sam Guest’s bowling.

Oulton Park are just a point behind Chester Boughton Hall in the table.

In the 1st XI Division One, Barrow drew with Sale having been put in to bat by the Greater Manchester side.

Barrow made 221-2 thanks to Alex Reid’s 92 and Irosan De Silva’s 38, while Chris Woodcock and Stephen Ogilby hit an unbeaten 45 and 27 respectively.

Sale meanwhile made 221-7 in their 50 overs as De Silva was the pick of Barrow’s bowling attack after taking 3-38.

In the 1st XI Division Two, Alvanley remain top of the table after beating Romiley at home.

Alvanley were put into bat first and were bowled all out for 105 runs, Chris Wright top-scoring with 24.

But the home side struck back and bowled out the visitors for just 67 runs as Lee Ainsworth took 3-5, while Chris Charles and Dave Shewring posted figures of 2-25 and 2-22 respectively.

Christleton suffered defeat at the hands of Warrington, who chose to bat first and made 112 all out.

Shavaiz Saif was the pick of the Christleton bowlers after taking 5-29, but the home side were then bowled out for 92 as Atif Bajwa and Nick O’Connell were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Tattenhall also lost over the weekend to Lindow, the former winning the toss and bowling the home side out for 155 runs as Aamir Afzal took 5-42. But Tattenhall collapsed to 51 all out in fewer than 21 overs as tail ender Alex Brock’s 14 runs was the only batsman to reach double figures.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley beat Bredbury St Marks by four wickets.

Bredbury were put into bat and bowled all out for 129 runs as Adrian Burden made 4-15 for Kingsley.

The home side then clinched the win by scoring 130 runs for the loss of six wickets as captain Toby Mullins made 32 and Travis Martin hit an unbeaten 27.

Chester County Officers (CO) lost to Langley by just a single run. Chester CO fielded first and bowled the home side out for 151 runs as Jack Bates took 4-31 and Tom Birch made 3-41. But the visitors were then bowled all out themselves for 150 in the closest of defeats as Stuart Putson scored 65 runs while Emilio Hebaiter scored 37.

Cholmondeley , meanwhile, suffered defeat at the hands of Wilmslow Wayfarers, who were bowled out for 152 runs in their innings.

Jitendra Deora took 5-25 and Peter Heaton made 4-43.

But the home side were then bowled out for 120 runs as captain Brett Balac was the only Cholmondeley batsman to reach double figures with 64.