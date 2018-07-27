Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everton Under-23s manager David Unsworth is under no illusions of the test a new look ‘very decent’ Chester FC team will present his side tomorrow.

The Blues take on the Toffees tomorrow at the Swansway Chester Stadium in what will be the final game of the pre-season schedule before the National League North campaign begins with a home clash against Spennymoor Town on Saturday, August 4.

Chester faced the red half of Merseyside earlier this month when Jurgen Klopp brought Liverpool FC to town for the first game new joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson took charge of the Blues for.

And with the blue half of the city of Liverpool visiting tomorrow with their young guns, Unsworth knows the team which Morley and Johnson have assembled will present a tough task.

It will also be the second game in the space of a week against National League North opponents for the Everton Under-23s after overcoming Stockport County 4-1 at Edgeley Park.

Unsworth told Evertonfc.com: “Saturday will be competitive. Chester have new managers who are well known in that league. They will play good football and be tough.

“We have had a really tough week. We deliberately did not have a midweek game because we wanted to put more quality fitness work into the players.

“The lads have worked really hard and I am expecting a very difficult game – our players will go into it off the back of the hardest week they have had in pre-season.

“I am looking forward to seeing how they deal psychologically with being fatigued going into a game against very decent opposition.

“We have done a lot of work in the classroom on what we have done well and not done so well in the games so far.

“I am looking for a 90-minute performance and I am looking for a win. Those are the keys – that we perform and win.

“It does not matter what game we play. We need to show superior fitness levels, handle the ball and compete against men who will play in a different way from how an Under-23 side play. We need to stand up to that and play as men.”