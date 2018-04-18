Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday League

Tarvin Rex clinched the Bill Gresty Memorial Trophy in extra time with a 2-1 win over Custom House.

The latter took the lead after 10 minutes through Dale Harris.

But straight after the restart, Tarvin Rex drew level from the penalty spot with captain Neil Astbury slotting home.

The game ended 1-1 at full-time which brought a further 30 minutes of play, but Tarvin Rex went ahead in the first period with Harry Huxtable producing the winning goal and sealing a 2-1 victory and silverware.

In Section B of the Chester & District Sunday League, Castrol SC put seven past Travellers Rest.

Anthony Rickwood’s goal was all that initially separated second-placed Castrol and bottom club Travellers Rest.

However, with the Travellers reduced to 10 men for most of the second-half, Castrol’s pressure told scoring six goals.

Strikes from Paul Gates, Ryan Aslatt, Mark Roberts, Sam Moore’s 20th of the season and a brace for Tom Douglas completed the rout.

Border BA inflicted a 2-1 league defeat on Custom House two days before their cup final loss.

The home side led at the break thanks to a brace from Joey Waters, while Custom House replied in second-half through Andy Hornsby.

Upton Youth Centre beat Holdi 1-0 thanks to Paul Williams’s goal.

League leaders Spital Vaults went 2-0 up against St Theresa’s with goals from Joe Cossins and Aaron Hinchclife.

The Saints pulled a goal back through Neil Birch to make the score 2-1 going into half-time.

But further goals in the second-half for Spital sealed the victory with Callum Bratley, a second from Hinchcliffe and a Jack Roberts penalty.

In Concorde Trophies Section A, The Cat routed Axis United 8-0.

The Cat scored four goals in each half and Jamie Easton netted five, with Mitch Glover, Jason Farley, and Ash Woodall scoring the rest.

Waggon & Horses beat FC Hickory’s 7-3 to keep up hopes of retaining their league title.

The away side won thanks to four strikes from Joe Henry and Sam Henry’s hat-trick, with Dean Ennion’s brace and a Jack Gittins goal replying for Hickory’s.

Spital Vaults inflicted a 3-1 loss on St Theresa’s.

The away side took the lead after half-time through Callum Bratley and Chris Simmonds before Neil Birch pulled a goal back, but Danny Platt made the points secure.

In Section B, Castrol SC had a comfortable 5-0 away win at AFC Tattenhall.

Daniel Woodcock, Kris Jones, Ryan Aslat, Michael Marston, and Sam Moore were among the goals, with the latter netting his 21st of the season.

League leaders CDS Flooring Studio won 4-1 at home to Waverton Centurion including a brace for Carl Wellsbury.

Handbridge Lions beat Vauxhall SC 6-0.

Aaron Rowlands scored a hat-trick while there was a brace from his brother Jack Rowlands, with Matt Elson’s strike capping off the win.

Phil Davies gave Upton Youth Centre a first-half lead against Travellers Rest while Sion Williams and Mathew Crank added to the score in the second-half to complete a 3-0 win.

Chester & Wirral Football League

Thirty-five games have taken place in the past week across the Chester & Wirral Football League (CWFL).

In the Olympic Trophies Division One both Upton JFC and St Saviours had important wins.

The Savs beat Chester Argyle 2-1 with Upton beating Helsby Reserves 4-1.

In CWFL Link Up Division Two Eastham Athletic – who are now bottom after Beehive withdrew – had an important 2-0 victory over Princes Villa Reserves.

FC Duddon and Crossway shared the points in an eight-goal thriller, while Malpas beat Orange Athletic 5-3 and Rockville overcame Rossmore Rangers 4-1.

Sutton Athletic became the latest team to sit atop the CWFL Queensferry Sports Premier Division with a 3-1 win over Helsby.

In the highly anticipated game in the CWFL Olympic Trophies Division One game between Upton JFC and St Saviours, the Ellesmere Port outfit came away with a 5-1 win, while Clubbies won 3-2 win over FC Uber.

In CWFL Link Up Division Two, Eastham Athletic beat Rockville 2-0 and Hoole Youth travelled to Netherpool to pick up a 5-1 win over Princes Villa Reserves.

The CWFL Cayzer Shield semi-final between Elton and Cestrian was close, but the latter held out to win 2-1.

In the Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy quarter-finals, Crossway led Newton 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes, before a comeback meant the latter took a 3-2 lead into half-time.

But Newton dominated the second half and scored eight goals to Crossway’s one, Ben Woodman netting three penalties and a hat-trick from open play in a 11-3 victory.

Joe Kirk scored twice for Christleton Celtic but Shaftesbury Youth booked a place in the semi finals with a 3-2 win through Lee Griffiths, Ryan Griffiths and Danny Whitehead.

Upton JFC beat Premier Division side Higher Bebington Kelma 2-1, the former’s goalkeeper Josh Dymond making a string of fine saves.

Blacon Youth Reserves sent Clubbies crashing to a 7-0 defeat in their CWFL Olympic Trophies Division One encounter.

Helsby Reserves notched up their fourth win of the season, triumphing 5-1 over Princes Villa.

Malpas Reserves continued their impressive form in the CWFL Link Up Division Two with a 10-3 win over Hoole Youth.

Upton Bears Paw secured a 7-3 win over Orange Athletic while Rockville edged out FC Duddon by the odd goal in five.

In the CWFL Tarvin Precision Vets Division Two, Higher Bebington Kelma Vets and Ashton Vets fought out a 2-2 draw.

In CWFL Tarvin Precision Vets Division Three, Ellesmere Port Town Vets beat Capenhurst Villa Vets 5-3.

Huws Gray Alliance

Airbus UK Broughton finished their Huws Gray Alliance campaign on a high with a 1-0 win over Rhyl at the Hollingsworth Group Stadium.

The Wingmakers sealed back-to-back victories as Danny Taylor’s volley in the second-half proved enough to secure three points.

Rhyl came close to an equaliser through Mark Connelly’s long range effort which was tipped over by Airbus goalkeeper David Roberts, but the Wingmakers saw the win out.

Airbus sit second in the table and are four points ahead of Denbigh Town in third and five in front of Guilsfield, who are fourth at present. But Denbigh have four games in hand over the Wingmakers, while Guilsfield also have two matches still to play.

The victory means the Wingmakers ended their league campaign unbeaten in their last three games after following up the 1-1 draw with Denbigh Town and a 5-0 away rout of Holyhead Hotspur.

The club hosted a celebratory match against the Royal Air Force senior team on Tuesday evening to mark the service’s centenary, where entry was free.

And the Wingmakers are next in competitive action against Holywell Town next month in the NEWFA Challenge Cup semi-final, which will kick off at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 9, at Cae-y-Castell.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA romped to a 5-1 win over Marshalls in Division One. Goals from Lee Guirado and Christopher Melia were added to by a Stephen Rowlands hat-trick.

Upton faced a trip to Heswall yesterday evening, and have home fixtures lined up against Mossley Hill Athletic and Maghull.

Chester Nomads lost 1-0 away to South Liverpool thanks to James Thomas.

Vauxhall Motors meanwhile lost a 3-2 thriller to Chester Nomads. Strikes from Jason Carey and Tom Davies for Vauxhall were cancelled out by goals from Jareth Ashbrook, John Cadwallader and Daniel Delgado.

In Division Two, Ellesmere Port Town routed Rainhill Town Reserves 4-1 thanks to Louie Gorman’s hat-trick and a James Davies goal.

They have a home fixture against league leaders Hale this Saturday.

Vauxhall Motors Youth beat Litherland Remyca Youth 4-2 in the Youth Plate.

Vauxhall Motors Reserves also beat South Liverpool Reserves 1-0 and face Capenhurst Villa on Saturday.

In Division Three, Chester Nomads Reserves came out on the wrong side of a 4-3 thriller at home to Burscough Dynamo last weekend.

The Cheshire League

Malpas overcame Ashton Town 3-0 in the Premier Division. They sit fourth in the table and have a home clash against Altrincham Reserves this Saturday.

In Division Two, Blacon Youth Club visit Vulcan FC on Tuesday evening, before facing Sandbach United Reserves away on Saturday, sitting fifth in the table before both games.

Tarporley Victoria were thrashed 11-0 at home to Vulcan FC last weekend and have a trip to Ford Motors this Saturday.