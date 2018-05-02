Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester And Wirral Football League

Five of the eight Chester And Wirral Football League (CWFL) cup final line ups have been decided.

Shaftesbury Youth will play Newton Athletic for the CWFL Roodee Web Designs TGMT after each side won their respective semis.

Newton Athletic saw off Upton JFC 8-1 through Ben Woodman’s hat-trick, a Jack Denman double, and further strikes from Marc Moorefield, Mark Richards and Tom Moorefield, with Sam Brownlow netting Upton’s consolation.

Shaftesbury edged past Ellesmere Port FC Reserves 2-1 thanks to Danny Whitehead and Ian McGraa’s goals with Lewis Fearon netting a penalty in reply.

The other deciding games were played in the CWFL Flexi 11s.

Wirral Utd will contest Billbeckers for the Ellesmere Port Cup after beating Hoole Youth 1-0 while AFC Chester will take on Clubbies for the Chester Cup after their 4-0 win over M&S Bank.

The Woodchurch Cup will be between Tipographic and Shaftesbury Youth after the latter beat league leaders Wirral Allstars 2-0.

(Image: Bryn Jackson)

In the Charlene Marie Trophy, Paul Ricci gave CBP a 1-0 win over Travs and will meet River Juniors who beat FC River 4-0.

Helsby FC picked up the Runcorn District FA Cup for the second successive year with a 2-1 win over Royal Rangers.

They secured their first silverware of the season with goals from Adam Collins and Zak Pearson.

Franklyn’s beat Christleton Celtic 3-2 in their group B qualifier for the CWFL Dee 106 League Cup, Tom Gunnery, Steve Rothwell and Nana Eneh scoring for the former with Joe Houghton and Cal Bratley replying for Celtic.

St Saviours picked up two wins in the CWFL Olympic Trophies Division One.

They travelled to Helsby for a 5-2 win and supplemented it with an important 3-1 win over Cestrian Alex thanks to goals from Liam Wall, Jack Sheppard and Tom Hockley, with Elliot Davies replying for Cestrian.

Earlier in the week Cestrian Alex beat Chester Argyle 5-1.

Chester Nomads III signed off their CWFL fixtures with a 6-0 defeat against Elton Athletic who had braces from Adam Hall and Jordan Egan, as well as Will Conway and Tom Barbet on the scoresheet.

FC UBER and Blacon Youth also had victories with Blacon beating Princes Villa 2-1 and UBER overcoming Hoole Rangers 4-1.

The CWFL Link Up Division Two title race is on after Rockville held leaders Ellesmere Port Reserves to a goalless draw.

It leaves them two points ahead of second placed Upton Bears Paw, who had a 9-1 win over Orange Athletic and also have a superior goal advantage.

(Image: LJH Photography)

Third placed Malpas enjoyed a 6-4 win over Eastham Athletic thanks to four strikes from Lee Parry and two from Chris Ingle.

Rossmore Rangers beat Orange Athletic 4-0 with strikes from Jay Shuttleworth, Tom Fletcher, Jordan Bowyer and Jonny Lancaster.

Rockville defeated Hoole Youth 9-1 and Crossway went down 3-1 to FC Duddon.

In the CWFL Tarvin Precision Vets Division One, Avenue Vets beat Blacon Youth Vets 5-1 with strikes including Les Gibson’s brace, Chris McGinn, Robert Courtney and Terry Cotgreave.

Tarvin Vets continue their run of form in the CWFL Tarvin Precision Vets Division Two with a 4-1 win over Frodsham Park Vets through Sean O’Rourke double, Mike Pond and Dave Addiscott.

In the same division Upton JFC Vets drew 3-3 with HB Kelma Vets.

In CWFL Tarvin Precision Vets Division Three, four goals from Luke Guest, as well as doubles from James Parry and Chris Welsh, and Ian Davies all hit the mark for Ellesmere Port Town Vets in the 9-0 win over Hartford Vets while Dave Megson netted for Crossway Vets in their 2-1 defeat against Mostyn Vets.

Chester & District Sunday League

Leaders of Chester & District Sunday League’s Concorde Trophies Section A Spital Vaults beat The Cat 6-1 on their travels.

They hit three goals in each half with Callum Bratley opening the scoring followed by a brace for Charlie Jones.

Josh Fennell made it 4-0 in the second half with two more goals from Bratley to complete his hat-trick, while Jack Hill of The Cat scored a late consolation.

Third placed Westminster won away at FC Hickory’s 4-0 with two goals in each half, a brace for Chris Yew and single goals from Carl Frost and Luke Edwards.

In Section B, CDS Flooring Solutions went six points clear and notched more than 100 league goals for the season with a 7-2 win away at Upton Youth Centre.

They led 4-0 at half-time through Carl Wellsbury’s hat-trick and from Jordan Grey’s goal.

Sion Williams pulled a goal back for Upton before Conner Doyle’s brace made it 6-1 and substitute Louie Wainwright scored with his first touch for 7-1.

Upton replied with Stuart Cossins’ header.

Alec Hutchinson, Andy Hornsby, and Mike Berry gave Custom House a 3-0 win over Waverton Centurion.

Carl Fowlie’s hat-trick for Handbridge Lions secured a 3-2 away win at AFC Tattenhall who had Collen Muttee and Mathew Dutton on target.

Holdi and Travellers Rest drew 2-2 with Dan Carey and Mark Wilson on target for the former and Charlie Roberts and Terry Watts for the latter.

Border BA beat Travellers Rest 6-2, who had Paul Morris and Paddy Easton on target.

Holdi against Handbridge Lions finished all square with Tom Port and Will Campbell for the former, with Scott Chard and Dave Hughes on target for Handbridge.

Upton Youth Centre went into a 3-0 lead through a brace from Paul Williams and Andy Ravenscroft.

Dale Harris pulled a goal back for Custom House from the penalty spot to make it 3-1.

Harris pulled another goal back for Custom House after half-time, while Ravenscroft made it 4-2 for Upton and Alec Hutchinson scored in the last minutes of the game for Custom House as Upton Youth Centre won 4-3.

Vauxhall SC returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Dee Rangers through Dave Osborne’s hat-trick with Louis Townsend netting for the latter.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA lost 3-2 to Newton as they suffered their third successive defeat.

Goals from Luke Finch and Lee Guirado were not enough to stave off defeat and they sit 12th in the First Division.

Upton have a home clash this Saturday away to Redgate Rovers before facing Vauxhall Motors next Wednesday.

Vauxhall Motors overcame their Cheshire Amateur Cup final loss with a win on return to their league commitments with a 3-2 victory over Redgate Rovers.

Strikes from Adam Campbell, Ross Waring and Michael White sealed the win.

Chester Nomads drew 1-1 with Maghull, Daniel Delgado the man on target for the home side.

Ellesmere Port Town lost 2-1 away to Prescot Cables Reserves in Division Two before edging a 4-3 thriller at home to Mossley Hill Athletic Reserves.

Two strikes from Adam Storton, as well as goals from Jack Bolderston and John Wainwright ensured the three points for the side sitting second in the division.

The West Cheshire Football League is seeking an honorary fixture secretary for next season.

The successful applicant will be responsible for arranging the league and league cup fixtures for the four divisions operated.

The fixtures will be incorporated into the Football Association’s Full Time system and help will be provided in integrating into the role.

Interested persons should contact league chairman Ray Prescott by calling 0151 653 7908 or emailing elsieray.prescott@yahoo.co.uk

Cheshire League

Malpas succumbed to a 4-1 loss at home to league leaders Knutsford in the Premier Division.

They are next in action at home this Saturday against Whaley Bridge Athletic.

Blacon Youth Club had back-to-back victories in Division Two.

They beat Winstanley Warriors 3-2 on their travels before thrashing Unicorn Athletic JFC 6-2 at home and sit third in the league at time of writing, ahead of Vulcan FC on goal difference.

Tarporley Victoria have not been in league action since the 8-0 thrashing by Ford Motors and next play this Saturday away to Moore United.