Chester & District Sunday League

Westminster made it through to the Sunday League Cup final following a 3-1 win over Castrol SC.

The defending cup holders could have taken an early lead from the penalty spot through Shaun Weaver but he shot high over the bar.

However Westminster took the lead midway through the first half thanks to an own goal from Gary Williams.

Castrol SC drew level early in the second half with a Tom Douglas free kick – his 23rd goal of the season.

But Westminster were in front again with Carl Frost on target before Luke Edwards made it 3-1 in the last minute.

In the final they will play Spital Vaults, who overcame The Cat following a penalty shoot-out.

Spital Vaults had a 2-0 lead at half-time through Charlie Jones and Callum Bratley, but The Cat drew level through Jake Lloyd’s brace and forced extra time and a penalty shoot-out which Spital won 4-3.

Last week in the Chester & District Sunday League, Spital Vaults beat Axis United 8-0 in the Concorde Trophies Section A.

The league leaders enjoyed a first half lead through Ilya Haycock’s brace, and strikes from Callum Bratley and Joe Cossions.

They added to it after the break through Bratley scoring another two to complete his hat-trick, with further goals from Joe Muir and Charlie Jones.

Westminster beat The Cat 3-1 at home, who led at half-time thanks to Jason Farley’s goal.

The home side hit back through Rich McQuade and Shaun Weaver’s double to secure victory.

In Section B, Travellers Rest picked up three points in a 4-3 win away to Dee Rangers.

There were two goals apiece for Victor Charles and Aiden Bowles for the Travellers, while Lewis Bishop, Josh Wilderspin, and Andy Rowntree replied for Dee.

Waverton Centurion overcame Handbridge Lions but had to fight back after Mat Elson gave the latter the lead after three minutes.

Josh Leech equalised for Waverton and Ben Hughes handed them the lead with a free kick after half-time.

Leech’s second of the game and Josh Haseldene’s 35-yard strike secured the win.

Second-placed Castrol SC kept up the pressure on the league leaders with a 5-2 win at Holdi.

Goals from Tom Douglas, Sam Moore, Mark Roberts and a Ryan Aslatt brace secured victory, with Will Campbell and Ryan Burns netting for Holdi.

In Section B, Custom House beat Upton Youth Centre 2-0 while Vauxhall SC were battered 9-0 at home by CDS Flooring Studio.

Single goals from Dave Roxburgh, Conner Doyle, Liam Wall, Tom McGill, and Jordan Grey were added to by braces from Peter Barnet and Carl Wellsbury.

On Saturday in Section A, St Theresa’s beat Axis United, who had taken a 2-0 lead through Dave Pearson and Mark Francis, 4-2.

St Theresa’s drew level with goals from Neil Birch and Kane Ferret by half-time, before the duo both scored again after the break to secure maximum points.

Waggon & Horses came out on top against FC Hickory’s in a remarkable 13-4 thriller. Hat-tricks for the home side from Jake Dean and Joe Henry, with braces from Sam Henry and Danny Davies, plus strikes from Ma Mackin, Adam Stenning and an own goal completed the rout.

Hickory’s replied through Brett Fitsimmons, Dave Mathews, Adam Gittins and Jack Gittins.

In Section B, Border BA beat Waverton Centurion 4-2. The home side led 2-0 at half-time before Steve Finley pulled a goal back early in the second half for Waverton.

Border made it 3-1 and with 15 minutes left, Adam Hughes’ 25-yard shot brought Waverton back into the game, before a Border penalty in the last five minutes secured the win.

Holdi beat Tarvin Rex 3-0 through goals from Tom Frost, Will Campbell, and Ellis Bridger.

Custom House Ran out 3-1 winners at Vauxhall SC with goals from Dale Harris, Tom Thorley and Andy Riddle. Jamie Gibb replied.

Chester And Wirral Football League

Forty games have taken place in the Chester And Wirral Football League (CWFL) in the past week.

In the CWFL Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy, Division Two side Ellesmere Port Reserves booked their semi-final place with a 4-2 win over Franklyns FC with goals from Lewis Fearon, Josh Forster, Liam Smith and Ben Smith, with Steve Rothwell’s brace replying for the latter.

Shaftesbury Youth beat Ellesmere Port FC 6-1 in the CWFL Queensferry Sports Premier Division and drew 2-2 with Higher Bebington Kelma, Ian McGraa and Danny Whitehead the scorers.

Simon Tierney and Kenny Mahon were the Kelma marksmen.

Newton Athletic came away 9-1 winners with hat-tricks from Ben Woodman and Dan Christianson, with further goals from Jack Denman, Adam Pownall and Jake Zahringer.

Sutton beat Helsby 4-0 through Daniel Woodcock’s brace and further goals from Liam Brennan and Jordan Grey.

Katongo Nkonde hit a consolation for Blacon Youth Reserves who went down 4-1 to Cestrian Alex in the CWFL Olympic Trophies Division One.

Adam Crimes’ double, Josh Camy and Tom Richardson were the Cestrian scorers.

Col Campbell and Kyle Stoddart were on the mark for Chester Argyle in their 2-2 draw with Clubbies.

Harry Hornsby netted for Hoole Rangers as they lost to Helsby Reserves who had Lewis Fenlon, Adam Newbolt and Callum McCaffrey with three on the scoresheet.

Upton Bears Paw kept up the pressure on Ellesmere Port Reserves in the CWFL Link Up Division Two with a resounding 8-0 win over Rossmore Rangers through doubles from Chris Larson and Jamie Hughes, with Luke Williamson and Andy Skinner also scoring.

FC Duddon drew 2-2 with Hoole Youth, Sam Wynn Hughes and Nikkan Matthews cancelling out Will Furnedge and Robbie Plank’s goals.

Andy Blackwell and Garry Owen hit winners for Orange Athletic in their 2-1 win over Eastham Athletic, with Lewis Stevenson replying.

In the CWFL Tarvin Precision Vets Division One, Trevor Worsley hit five for Neston Nomads Vets in their 6-3 win over Blacon Youth.

In the second division, Kev Rogerson and Mike Jones’ double ensured Tarvin beat Dee Rangers 3-1, Jim Turner the Dee scorer.

And in division three, goals from Luke Guest and Charlie McDaid gave Ellesmere Port Town Vets a 2-1 win over Mostyn.

Paul Jones, Derek Nurse, Phil Reeves and Karl Davies were on target for Farndon Vets in their 4-1 win at Crossway Vets, with Bal Darnoi their scorer.

Huws Gray Alliance

AIRBUS UK Broughton lost 4-0 in a special celebratory match against the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) senior team.

Hawarden Air Cadets formed a guard of honour for the sides and senior RAF officers from bases across North Wales were among those who attended the game, which was free to watch.

A Beluga transporter aircraft and the City Of Chester Air Cadets band entertained the crowd at half-time.

The match took place to mark commemorations of 100 years since the RAF’s formation.

Before April 1918, the Royal Flying Corps – the RAF’s forerunner – had been part of the Army.

Airbus UK Broughton chairman Michael Mayfield said: “We are very pleased to be part of this year’s RAF100 Anniversary, inspiring future generations by telling the RAF’s unique story to the nation and beyond.”

Broughton and the airfield at Hawarden have a strong bond with the RAF since the factory was first built in 1939.

During and after the Second World War, the site was an active RAF base and in 1943 many staff were involved in building the Wellington bomber in just over 24 hours.

The RAF Men’s Representative team holds the record for consecutive Inter Services victories by winning seven titles in a row.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA suffered back-to-back defeats to Heswall and Mossley Hill Athletic in Division One.

They finished on the wrong side of a 4-3 thriller with goals from Lee Guirado, Jack Nicholls and Joe Ormerod not enough to stave off defeat against Heswall.

On Saturday, Mossley Hill Athletic beat Upton 2-0 and the club sit 12th in Division One heading into a clash with Maghull on Wednesday before facing Newton this weekend.

Chester Nomads suffered a 4-1 home loss to Newton, with Daniel Delgado on the scoresheet. They face Maghull at home on Saturday.

Vauxhall Motors lost the Cheshire Amateur Cup final to Knutsford 2-1 after extra-time, with Joe Brandon scoring for Vauxhall.

Ellesmere Port Town beat Hale 1-0 in Division Two thanks to Callum Hughes’ strike.

Vauxhall Motors Reserves lost 2-1 to Capenhurst Villa, with Sean Moscrop’s goal proving a consolation.

In Division Three, Chester Nomads Reserves succumbed to a 4-1 home defeat to Wirral SB as Mitchell Mowatt scored their only goal.

An honorary fixture secretary is being sought for next season. Contact league chairman Ray Prescott on 0151 653 7908 or email elsieray.prescott@yahoo.co.uk

Cheshire League

Malpas defeated Altrincham Reserves 2-0 in the Premier Division which lifted them up to third. They face Knutsford at home on Saturday.

In Division Two, Blacon Youth Club played a 4-4 thriller against Vulcan FC with Sam Henry’s hat-trick and Luke Jones scoring, before thrashing Sandbach United Reserves 6-1 away.

Tarporley Victoria were themselves thrashed 8-0 at Ford Motors.