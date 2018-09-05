Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall remain second in the Vivio Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League after beating Toft.

Away side Boughton Hall won the toss and elected to field first, as Toft were restricted to 285-7 in their 55 overs.

Robert Sehmi scored a century while Henry Hughes reached 80. There were three wickets each for Jack Williams and Harry Killoran.

Chester’s innings included an unbeaten 128 from opener Richard Moore, while Jamie Crawley scored 74 as they reached their target with seven wickets still intact.

Chester Boughton Hall meanwhile crashed out of the Cheshire Cup at the semi-final stage after losing to Oulton Park at Filkins Lane, the latter of whom will play Neston in the final this weekend.

In their most recent league outing, Oulton Park secured victory over Alderley Edge by 36 runs.

Oulton Park batted first and made 255-8 as openers Martin East and Daniel Leech scored 77 and 61 respectively.

Alderley Edge were bowled all out for 219 in their innings, with East the crop of the Oulton Park bowlers with figures of 6-72.

Neston beat Grappenhall by seven wickets.

Home side Neston put the Warrington side into bat and restricted them to 224-8 in their 55 overs.

Prithvi Sarvaiya took three wickets with two for Mike Stewart.

In Division One, Barrow remain in the bottom two despite victory over Macclesfield.

Away side Macclesfield were bowled all out for 123, as Iroshan De Silva and Malcolm Barrow both took three wickets each.

Barrow reached 124 thanks to an unbeaten 65 from De Silva.

Christleton beat Hale Barns by 43 runs in Division Two.

Hale Barns won the toss and chose to field first as Christleton reached 232-8.

Tom Wells and Joshua Joseph were the top run scorers with scores of 71 and 57 respectively.

Christleton bowled their opponents out for 189, as Adam Gittins claimed a five wicket haul, while there were two scalps each for Joseph and Arslan Dar.

Alvanley succumbed to a six wicket loss against Lindow.

Visitors Alvanley were put into bat first and made 178-8 in their 50 overs, with Simon Gee reaching 55.

In response, Lindow lost just four wickets as Grant Waldron hit an unbeaten 72, while Chris Charles took 2-27.

Tattenhall overcame Runcorn by 46 runs. Tattenhall were dismissed for 165 in their innings, as Waqar Hassan top scored with 42.

But Runcorn themselves were bowled all out for 119 as Ben Pearce took five wickets, with a further four claimed by Alan Brock.

Kingsley lost against Barnton in the UKFast Cheshire Cricket League Division One.

Barnton elected to bat first and they made 177-8 in 45 overs, with Toby Mullins and Hayden Lanza both taking two wickets each.

Kingsley were dismissed 11 runs short of their target.

Bunbury suffered defeat against Cheadle Hulme Ladybridge in Division Three.

Bunbury were dismissed for 129 runs inside 38 overs, as their opponents lost just three wickets during their innings to claim the win.

Chester County Officers lost to Heaton Mersey.

The Chester side were bowled all out for 104, as captain Dave Downham struck an unbeaten 56, with Jack Bates the only other batsman to reach double figures.

Heaton Mersey lost four wickets as they successfully chased their target down.

Cholmondeley eased to victory over Old Parkonians.

The away side were put into bat and Nathan Bradhsam proved the biggest contributor to their score of 149, hitting an unbeaten 56.

There were four scalps for Richard Cooke, while Oliver Law claimed three wickets.

Will Hockenhull scored an unbeaten 88 as Cholmondeley lost only two wickets.

Frodsham beat Glazebury by 17 runs in Division Four.

Visitors Frodsham were bowled all out for 154 and Glazebury were then dismissed for 137, with five wickets for Richard Warburton and two for Matt Deakin.

Westminster Park beat Trafford Metrovics by three wickets, with Reddy Varun scoring 56 for the winning side.