Chester Boughton Hall now sit second in the Vivio Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League with a win over Grappenhall.

Visitors Grappenhall won the toss and put Chester into bat at Filkins Lane.

But the home side declared on 260-6 after 49 overs with Harry Killoran the star by scoring an unbeaten 104, while Alex Money reached 67 before being bowled by Sam Guest.

And the Warrington side were bowled all out for 100 in their innings as Alex Kegg and Jack Williams took three wickets each, while Charlie Fleet claimed two scalps.

There were also wickets for Killoran and Richard Moore.

Chester Boughton Hall are now only 14 points behind table-topping Nantwich.

And Chester beat the Dabbers to seal a semi-final spot in the Cheshire Cup, where they will face Oulton Park after an 11 run victory at Filkins Lane.

Elsewhere in the division, Neston beat Oulton Park on their travels.

Neston won the toss and chose to field first as the home side were dismissed for 105 inside 38 overs.

Daniel Leech, Tom Hyslop, Patrick Roberts and Craig Douglas were the only Oulton Park batsmen to make double figures as Luke Jones claimed a five-wicket haul for Neston, while Guy Reeve and Ashley Davis both claimed two scalps each.

Neston lost three wickets during their successful run chase as they eased to victory and David Hurst struck an unbeaten half-century, while Muhammad Kashif took two scalps.

In Division One, Barrow beat Urmston.

Barrow decided to bat first and reached a commanding target of 243-7 in 50 overs, with opener David McClements making 103, while Phil Johnson was unbeaten on 41.

Urmston were bowled all out for 167 as Iroshan De Silva took four wickets and Nick Mumford claimed a further three.

Tattenhall sealed a five-wicket win over Alvanley in Division Two.

Visiting side Tattenhall won the toss and put Alvanley into bat and they reached 165-9, with Jonathon Whitley top scoring with 55.

Aamir Afzal took three wickets from the Tattenhall bowling attack, while there were two scalps also for Alan Brock.

In response, Tattenhall reached their target with five wickets to spare as openers Afzal and Ben Pearce made 57 and 50 respectively.

Lee Ainsworth took two wickets for Alvanley.

Christleton’s match with Mobberley ended in a draw.

Home side Christleton were dismissed for 236 runs as opening batsman Mubashir Hassan fell on 91.

The spoils were shared after Mobberley’s innings ended with the visitors on 167-7 after 50 overs, with Arslan Dar taking three wickets for Christleton.

Kingsley emerged as victors over Lymm Oughtrington Park in the UKFast Cheshire Cricket League Division One.

Kingsley fielded first and dismissed their opponents for 159 runs.

Ben Stoddart took five wickets while Adrian Burden took a further three.

In response, Kingsley lost four wickets during their innings as they sealed the win and Kieron Ollier top scored but was dismissed three runs short of a half-century.

Chester County Officers succumbed to defeat against Appleton in Division Three.

The Chester side batted first after winning the toss but were bowled all out for 100, with captain Dave Downham the only one to offer significant resistance with 51.

Appleton lost just three wickets – all of which were taken by Kris Green – during their successful run chase.

Bunbury lost by 62 runs against Wilmslow Wayfarers.

Bunbury chose to field first and the Wilmslow side declared after reaching 207-8, with George Ryder taking four of the wickets to fall.

Bunbury then slipped to 145 all out during their innings.

Cholmondeley drew with Aston in Division Three.

After being put into bat, Cholmondeley were bowled all out for 125 as Jonathan Maginess top scored with 69.

With the ball for Aston, Rajeev Sridhar took four wickets while Bailey Sant took three and Ben Wright claimed a further two scalps.

The spoils were shared after Aston made 115-8 in their 45 overs, as Sridhar made 26 with the bat and Wayne Goldstein took four wickets for Cholmondeley.

In Division Four, Frodsham suffered a heavy defeat against Styal.

Frodsham decided to bat first after winning the toss but were bowled all out for just 91 runs, with opening batsman Nick Brimble top scoring with 24.

Styal lost two wickets during their innings, which came off the bowling of Roger London and Matt Deakin.

Saughall were not in action in the Cheshire League at the weekend after Port Sunlight 3rds conceded.

The 25 points Saughall were awarded, along with draws for their two main rivals, Chester Boughton Hall 3B and Maritime 2nds, mean Saughall just need to win two of their remaining three matches of the season to be crowned champions.