Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bentley Continental GT3 driver Seb Morris is eyeing a swift return to the Pro-Am podium during round three of the Blancpain Endurance Cup in France on Saturday, where the longest race of the season so far awaits – the six-hour Paul Ricard 1,000km.

Little more than a week removed from the bitter disappointment and frustration of an enforced early retirement from round two at Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit in the UK, Chester-based Morris has only Pro-Am silverware in his sights as he prepares to travel to the popular Le Castellet track.

As well as being the second longest race of the Blancpain season, only July’s Total 24 Hours of Spa is staged over a greater duration, Saturday’s six-hour encounter will also feature a night-time aspect with the race beginning at 17.45 local time and scheduled to finish at a quarter to midnight.

Heading into the halfway point of his maiden season in Blancpain Endurance, Morris, a former student at Abbey Gate College, Chester, is fifth in the Pro-Am standings thanks to the magnificent runner-up placing he and team-mates Rob Smith and Derek Pierce achieved during the 2018 curtain-raiser at Monza in Italy.

“I’m looking forward to Paul Ricard, testing there went very well and the car was quick so we’ve got high hopes,” said 22-year-old Morris.

“It’s a very strange track in terms of how long a lot of the high-speed corners are – they seem to go on forever – but it provides lots of close racing. I’m confident we’ve got a package which can challenge for the podium again, that’s what we’re aiming for.

“Silverstone was unfortunate but we’ve all raised our game ahead of Paul Ricard.

“We need to make sure we get the processes right, get the pit-stops nailed and make sure there are no mistakes. We’ve got a really good car, great drivers and a top team so everything is in place for us to be back challenging for the podium again hopefully.”

Morris will take to Paul Ricard in qualifying on Friday before taking to the track for the televised main event on Saturday.