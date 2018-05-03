Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester RUFC head coach Jan van Deventer hopes his side can build on a positive second half to the season.

After agreeing with South Leicester not to play their postponed scheduled clash, Chester rounded off their season with a superb 34-33 success over third placed Tynedale to seal seventh spot in National League Two North.

And after suffering a poor start to the season, Chester have kicked on since the turn of the year and picked up eight wins in 13 games to end the season in fine form.

Their latest, and arguably greatest success of the season saw tries from Alick Croft, Craig Ross, Andrew Oakden and Kyle Joseph, and penalties and conversions from the boot of James Robins, seal a well earned triumph.

And van Deventer is positive for what the future holds.

“It is very a much a positive end to the season for us, especially when you consider where we were pre-Christmas to where were are now,” said the Chester head coach.

“We played really well against Tynedale. They finished the game strongly but we really did deserve the win and the scoreline probably flattered them a little bit in the end to be honest.

“But we have to take plenty of confidence from how we have finished this season and into next season.

“We agreed with South Leicester not to play the final game but I am confident that we would have won it which would have taken us to 16 wins – one away from last season.

“We have a couple of lads who we may lose for next year but we have been able to get most committed for next season which really helps us to prepare and plan effectively.

“The aim will be to start next year how we finished this one.”