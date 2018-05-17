Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a busy week for the Blues and possibly the most positive one at the club over the past 12 months.

With Stuart Murphy being identified as the mystery investor intending to donate funds to help Chester FC, coupled with the appointment of National League North winners Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson as new bosses, things are finally looking up for the Blues off the pitch.

And on the grass, the club’s future was shown to be in great health as Chester’s young guns were crowned National League Alliance Under-19 Youth Cup champions after a 3-0 win over Halifax at the Banks’s Stadium in Walsall.

Though the Blues have had a busy week, the rest of our competition in the National League North have also been busy.

So here’s our latest update from around the league.

York City

And we start at York where they have made two more signings ahead of next season.

Former Wrexham man Wes York has joined the Ministermen after he left Gateshead, where he spent the last two seasons.

And he has become the third Gateshead player to make the move to Bootham Crescent in recent weeks after Jordan Burrow and Russell Penn both penned deals there.

York, who joined the club on his 25th birthday, told York’s official website: “It’s a very nice birthday present. One of the better presents I have had.

“I really am pleased to be joining because it’s such a big club and, when the Gaffer gave me the call, I was buzzing to be fair.

“This is not just a short-term thing, it’s a long-term project – getting this club back to where it belongs in the Football League.

“I had to think before dropping down a division but – when you are going to a club like York City – it’s a sacrifice you are willing to make.”

Another one to pen a deal at Martin Gray’s side is right-back Kallum Griffiths.

After spending nine years at Spennymoor Town, he said he was ready for a new challenge and did not need much convincing to sign up at York after being shown around by Gray.

“It sells itself,” he told the York website. “He showed us around the training ground and the ground and I met a few of the backroom staff but York City speaks for itself.

“It’s a team that should be in league football. Anything but winning the league this year, I think, will be disappointing.

“I like to get it down and I like to play. I can also turn the back four and whip a good cross in. I pride myself on not getting beaten one-on-one and no crosses getting into the box.”

AFC Telford United

Marcus Bignot had been linked with the job at the Bucks, but it was ultimately not the former Chester boss who was unveiled as their new boss.

It was given to Gavin Cowan and the fresh management team at the Shropshire side have been quick to act to reshape the Telford squad.

The club has confirmed midfielder Jordan Lussey has left after spending a season at the National League North outfit, following discussions with the management team.

And Paul Bignot – younger brother of former Chester boss Marcus Bignot – has not been offered a fresh contract for next season, while left-back Bob Harris has also left the club.

Guiseley

Speaking of Bignot it was announced that the ex-Blues manager – who was sacked three games before the end of last season and after relegation to the National League North was confirmed – is back in management.

The 43-year-old will be coming up against the Blues next season after being unveiled as joint manager of the Yorkshire side alongside Russ O’Neill.

Guisley’s new chairman Gary Douglas told the club’s website: “Since leaving Alfreton Russ has been working for Burnley FC in recruitment and has turned down the opportunity to go back into management on several occasions so we feel fortunate to have him as part of our new management team.

“Marcus did a similar job at Solihull Moors, gaining promotion from the North to the Premier and in turn attracting the attention of Grimsby Town.”

Hereford

Though transfer news at Chester and details of those coming and going has been at a minimum apart from Ryan Astles departing the club for Southport, the same can’t be said of Hereford.

Peter Beadle, boss at the phoenix club, has acted to start building his squad for the next campaign.

And among those to pen new deals at Edgar Street include Mike McGrath, Harry Franklin, Jordan Liburd, Lance Smith, and Mike Symons.

But Jamie Cuss and George Hayes are among those who have left the Bulls, with loan players Cameron Pring, James Bowen, and Dara O’Shea all returning to their parent clubs.

Darlington

One player who scored in the National League play-off final will be plying his trade against the Blues after Darlington announced the signing of Liam Hughes.

The 25-year-old midfielder has penned a deal with the Quakers and becomes their first summer signing.

After spending several years at Cambridge United, he permanently departed for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2016.

But he did not spend long north of the border and has since had spells in the National League with Barrow and Guiseley, as well as Billericay Town in Essex before moving to the County Durham side.

Blyth Spartans

The Blues’ northern most trip next season in the National League North will be Blyth Spartans – and the Green Army have been busy with their preparations for the coming campaign.

And they have tied down boss Alun Armstrong to a new two-year deal at Croft Park.

He became Spartans boss in 2016 and last season lead them to a 10th place finish in the National League North, four points from the play-off positions.

The club has also announced its retained list with 18 players, including top scorer Daniel Maguire who found the back of the net 16 times in last year’s National League North campaign.