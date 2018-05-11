Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

it became apparent as last season dragged on that Chester FC would most likely be plying their trade in the National League North before long.

And indeed a five-season stay in non-league’s top division came to an end with the 2-0 home loss to Tranmere in April .

It means a new round of fixtures from what Blues fans have been used to from their time in the National League over the past few years.

And it means that by dropping into the National League North with the geographical limitations which apply, trips to the likes of the south coast or London are off the cards.

But a plus side means more games closer to home for the Blues and North West-based fans.

The clubs allocated to the National League North and South divisions have now been confirmed.

And the 21 clubs the Blues will face next year include Guiseley, who were also relegated from the National League.

Among the furthest trips south Chester have in store includes Hereford FC, who have been placed in the National League North following their promotion from the Evo-Stik Southern Premier League as champions.

Brackley Town is also a potential opponent at this stage, as are Harrogate Town, and both sides will go head-to-head in the National League North play-off final this weekend.

Trips to the Midlands include Alfreton Town, AFC Telford United, Kidderminster Harriers, Nuneaton Borough, and Leamington.

There will be several short trips to nearby Greater Manchester and south Lancashire next season too with games against Chorley, Curzon Ashton, FC United of Manchester and Stockport County on the horizon.

The Blues will also take on both Altrincham and Ashton United, following both sides being promoted from the Northern Premier Leauge Premier Division.

There will also be a reunion with former Blues boss Jon McCarthy who is now the assistant at Southport, as well as defender Ryan Astles, who has signed for the Sandgrounders .

As well as possibly facing Harrogate, other trips to Yorkshire will include York City, Bradford Park Avenue and Boston United in nearby Lincolnshire.

But there will also be away days in the North East for Chester with games against Darlington, Spennymoor Town, and Blyth Spartans.