Chester FC Women have been promoted to the North West Women’s Regional Football League for the 2018-19 campaign.

Last season the Blues were crowned Cheshire Women’s League Division One champions and lifted the Challenge Cup.

They are now making the step up to the next level of the women’s football pyramid.

The double winners – which receives backing from the club’s principal partners, MBNA – will line up in Division One South alongside the likes of Altrincham, Curzon Ashton, Northwich Vixens, Stockport County Blues and Warrington Wolverines.

Promotion caps an outstanding 12 months for manager Dean Vian and his squad, who are looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“We are delighted promotion has been confirmed and relishing being part of the North West Women’s Regional Football League,” said Vian.

“What the team achieved last season was fantastic and I’m incredibly proud of the players for accomplishing the targets we agreed during pre-season.

“We know that we will need to improve again but I am confident the squad will do so and sure we will give a really good account of ourselves.

“I would like to thank the Cheshire Women’s League for the past three seasons and our sponsors MBNA whose continued support has been such a big part of our success.”

The club’s women’s football section is managed through Chester FC Community Trust.

It includes Chester FC Women, an Under 18s team competing in the Cheshire Women’s Youth League, as well as a Girls Player Development Centre and Girls Football Centres.

Chester FC Community Trust chief executive Jim Green said: “This is great news and a well-deserved reward for last season’s efforts.

“Dean, his management team and the squad have been wonderful representatives for our club and I know how much they are looking forward to next season.

“We are passionate about developing women’s football in Chester and establishing a pathway to give local players the opportunity to represent the city at the highest possible level.”

For more details about women’s and girls’ football at Chester FC, email community@chesterfc.com or call 01244 371 376.