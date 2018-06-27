Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Striker Jason Oswell who had been linked with Chester FC has joined League Two outfit Morecambe.

The 25-year-old was prolific for Stockport County last season in the National League North, finding the back of the net 25 times for the Hatters.

Blues joint manager Anthony Johnson admitted earlier this month that he and Bernard Morley would ‘love’ to sign the forward.

But the sought after player – who lives in Chester and works as a physiotherapist at the Countess of Chester Hospital – attracted the attention of full-time clubs and Johnson said that following a recent informal meeting with the striker, it was clear Oswell would go down that route.

And he has now been unveiled at Jim Bentley’s Shrimpers after penning a two-year deal at the Globe Arena.

Shrimpers boss Bentley told the Morecambe website: “Jason has had an impressive couple of seasons. He’s proven to be a top goalscorer and now with full time football we are confident he will do it at Football League level.

“He’s a good player, very hungry and a focused individual and is eager to be a success.”