New Chester FC duo Sean Miller and Connor King are aiming to impress joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson with both aiming to show the management team why they should be in the team.

Miller has rejoined the Blues after leaving in 2014 for Connah’s Quay Nomads, with his career then taking him to National League North rivals Altrincham, which he left this summer.

Having come through the youth system at the Blues, the 23-year-old is back in familiar surroundings at the Swansway Chester Stadium and is pleased to be back at a club where he made his senior debut under fomer boss Neil Young.

King meanwhile was released by Premier League side Burnley over the summer after spending the first half of last season out on loan at Barnoldswick Town.

The 19-year-old is pleased to have his future sorted – having been on trial with the Blues over the summer – and is looking forward to further developing under the guidance of Morley and Johnson, with his sights set on the number one jersey.

King told ChesterFC.com: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get going really. I’ve obviously been around the place on a trial initially and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I feel like I did well and it’s just nice to get it all signed and done now. Coming out of the summer and leaving Burnley, the main thing I wanted to do was get in and get playing.

“The opportunity was presented to me here and it was one I really couldn’t turn down. I just want to show everyone what I can do and impress.

“They’ve got a great track record and unbelievable CVs since they started managing. They are great gaffers, they’ve given me great advice and guidance and I’m looking forward to working with them more going forward.

“I think the main thing about football is the competition. Otherwise there is no point.

“You’ve always got to have someone pushing you and you pushing back and it only makes you a better player.”

Both King and Miller are available for today’s trip to Guiseley.

Having had a few more years under his belt, Liverpudlian Miller is under no illusions of the competition for places at the Blues, but hopes he will be able to impress Morley and Johnson when granted the opportunity.

Also speaking to ChesterFC.com, Miller said: “I’m feeling very good. I’ve been away for four years now but I’m delighted to be back.

“I feel like I’ve come on a lot since I was a kid and I want to keep progressing and show everyone here what I can do.

“I’ve seen a lot of them at Salford when they were on the TV and stuff and they seem like they are really determined managers.

“They are the type of people I want to be playing for. I feel like they will be able to get the best out of me.

“I’ve seen the lads in training and I’m well aware there’s lots of tough competition here with some of the players we have.

“But I want to be here and I want to play football – I’ve just got to bide my time and then when I’m picked I’ll show what I can do.”