Anthony Johnson believes Chester FC are now done in the transfer market in terms of bringing new faces in, but feels he and co-manager Bernard Morley have a good sqaud at their disposal.

The Blues began life in the National League North yesterday in the first competitive match since Johnson and Morley were appointed in May.

Spennymoor Town were the visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium and the Blues had to battle hard to earn a point in a keenly contested goalless draw , though striker Anthony Dudley hit the bar midway through the second half.

The Blues were without the banned Matty Hughes, as well as Deane Smalley, George Green and Scott Burton for the season opener.

And though Johnson believes there will not be anymore new faces coming into the Blues squad, he admitted he and Morley and pleased with what they have assembled, though some young players are due to go out on short terms loan deals to gain experience.

Johnson said: “In terms of incomings, we’re probably done now, for a number of reasons. But we said no matter what happened today, you wouldn’t hear us making an excuse because of the squad. We’ve got a good squad.

“The problem today is that it was very threadbare in terms of looking to the bench and wanting to make a change, and to be fair, we had Nathan Brown who only came to the squad because of the Deane Smalley scenario, because he was one of the lads who was meant to be going out (on loan).

“The squad’s going to be very, very strong, we are really happy with it, and I’ll probably say it a couple more times despite the results, we’re going to be a work in progress for a while, but we’re just starting to see little signs of what we want to be.

“In terms of numbers, the actual numbers, we’ve got quite a big squad when you include the youngsters who we’re trying to get out on loan.”

Up to a few days ago, the Blues had been lacking numbers in the striking department.

But that changed on Friday when Chester announced the signings of Smalley, brother of Blues full back Dominic, and Shaun Tuton.

With the reinforcements coming in, Johnson feels the Blues now have an abundance of riches in the forward areas and believes Chester will only get better as injured players return to the fold and the squad train together more.

“Up until Friday, there was an inbalance. We’ve now got Deane Smalley, Shaun Tuton, and Anthony Dudley as forwards, and Matty Hughes who is still banned,” said Johnson.

“George Green can play similar positions to Dan Mooney and Craig Mahon. We’ve got an absolute plethora of talent in terms of quality and we’ve also got the other stuff.

“Scott Burton was missing, Gary Stopforth who ran all day for us. When we play this shape and formation, it’s important that we get our wide players on the ball and it just needs a little bit of tweaking to get more out of them.

“Danny Livesey’s just played his first 90 in a year, you’ve got Simon Grand who has only played his fourth game for us, you’ve got Shaun Tuton who’s basically just been introduced to the squad, you’ve got Anthony Dudley who’s trained with us for a week.

“These aren’t excuses, they’re just reasons of why I say it’s a work in progress. We’re only going to get better.

“The more we get these quality players back from injury, there’ll start to be a lot more competition in certain areas of the pitch.”