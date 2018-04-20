Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calum McIntyre admits some Chester FC players will have an eye on where they ply their trade next season when they take to the pitch for the final time at home this campaign.

The relegated Blues host Maidstone United tomorrow at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The squad has been decimated since the start of the year when the club’s financial status was laid bare at a City Fans United meeting in January and led to players needing to be moved on.

Among those who went were skipper John McCombe who left the club by mutual consent while Paul Turnbull departed for Stockport permanently.

Two of Chester’s highest earners – Ross Hannah and Kingsley James , both of whom have contracts until the end of next season – have moved on loan to Southport and Barrow respectively for the remainder of this campaign.

With the club playing National League North football next season, McIntyre, who is in temporary charge of the first-team while the club works on appointing a new manager , is under no illusions of the choices facing the squad in the not too distant future.

“Everyone’s got their own individual motivations,” he said

“We will have a group of players, some of them will aspire to be here next season, some young players that are looking to secure their futures in terms of first contracts, and let’s be really realistic, there’ll be boys here from the senior scenario that’ll be looking elsewhere next season.

“They want to put on a credible performance that demonstrate they deserve opportunities somewhere else.

“Everyone needs to be reassured, everybody that’s still in the building football-wise is doing everything they can to make sure we’re doing it properly.”

The Blues end their season next Saturday away to Barrow.

Last weekend’s defeat away to Boreham Wood was the first of up to three games McIntyre will be in charge for and the academy head coach took the positives from the encounter as he looks forward to tomorrow’s clash.

“I look at last Saturday, we played a very good football team,” he said.

“Boreham Wood have some very good players, a really good manager, and the way they went about their business, they’re a difficult side to go and get a result from. We played some really good football, we were easy on the eye, we moved the ball well.

“We have shortcomings, I think the league table will tell everyone that, I’m not hiding anything, but for us the motivation is Saturday.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out there for a home game, I’m really looking forward to that opportunity and hopefully putting on a performance and a result that we’re all pulling towards.”